    Skincare tips: Know how cinnamon helps in skin brightening and anti-ageing and more

    Cinnamon is a versatile substance that may be utilised to improve the natural attractiveness of your skin. Cinnamon offers a cure for everyone, whether you want to clean up acne, brighten your complexion, or increase hair development.

    First Published Mar 5, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Cinnamon is a versatile substance that may help improve your natural attractiveness, from eliminating acne to promoting hair development. Cinnamon is a well-known spice frequently used in cooking and baking, but it also offers many cosmetic advantages. These are some of the most excellent methods to utilise cinnamon for beauty:

    Anti-Ageing: Cinnamon contains antioxidants that protect the skin from free radicals and so assist in preventing premature ageing. Apply one teaspoon of cinnamon powder and two tablespoons of honey on your face. Let it sit for 15-20 minutes after application before rinsing with warm water.

    Acne Treatment: Cinnamon is a good acne therapy due to its antifungal, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory qualities. Mix two tablespoons of honey with one teaspoon of cinnamon powder to make a cinnamon face mask. After 15-20 minutes, cleanse your skin with the mixture.

    Skin Brightening: Cinnamon provides antioxidants that aid in skin brightening and evenness. Apply one teaspoon of cinnamon powder on your face along with two tablespoons of yoghurt. Let the mixture to stay for 15-20 minutes after applying it before rinsing it off.

    Lip Plumper: By boosting blood flow to the region, cinnamon can assist to fill up your lips naturally. Apply a sprinkle of cinnamon powder and one tablespoon of coconut oil on your lips. Let it to rest for a few minutes before removing it.

    Hair Growth: Cinnamon might promote hair growth by boosting blood flow to the scalp. Massage one teaspoon of cinnamon powder into your scalp with two teaspoons of coconut oil. After 30 minutes, wash your hair.

    Exfoliation: Cinnamon is a natural exfoliator that may be used to exfoliate dead skin cells and unclog pores. Combine one teaspoon of cinnamon powder, one tablespoon sugar, and one tablespoon of coconut oil. Massage the mixture into your skin gently, then rinse with warm water.

    Is cinnamon appropriate for all skin types?
    While cinnamon is typically harmless for most skin types, a patch test should be performed before putting it to your face or skin to confirm that you are not allergic to it. Those with sensitive skin should dilute cinnamon with a carrier oil to avoid irritation.

    How frequently should cinnamon be used for cosmetic purposes?
    The individual therapy and your skin type determine the frequency of using cinnamon for beauty advantages. Cinnamon treatments are often advised once or twice a week.

