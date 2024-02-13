Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Saraswati Puja 2024: Date, time, history and significance of Vasant Panchami

    Basant Panchami, heralding spring in Hindu tradition, honors Goddess Saraswati, symbolizing knowledge and creativity. Devotees seek blessings through prayers, wearing yellow attire, and sharing festivities

    Saraswati Puja 2024: Date, time, history and significance of Vasant Panchami ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami or Shri Panchami, holds a significant place in Hindu culture as it marks the onset of spring, typically falling on the fifth day of the Magha month. This auspicious occasion not only celebrates the change in seasons but also serves as a precursor to the festivities of Holi, which commences forty days post-Basant Panchami. In India, mustard flowers bloom during this time, lending the festival its association with the vibrant color yellow.

    Central to Basant Panchami celebrations is the reverence of Goddess Saraswati, embodiment of learning, creativity, and music. Devotees pay homage to her on this day, seeking blessings for wisdom and artistic pursuits. The festival is also a time for joyous gatherings with loved ones, marked by feasting and sharing.

    ALSO READ: Teddy Day 2024: What, why and when do we celebrate this day

    According to Hindu mythology, Basant Panchami holds tales of transformation and renewal. One such legend recounts the story of Kalidasa, who, on the brink of despair, was granted divine intervention by Goddess Saraswati, leading to his enlightenment as a renowned poet. Another narrative involves Lord Kama's intervention in Lord Shiva's meditation, ultimately resulting in Kama's demise and subsequent resurrection as Lord Krishna's son, Pradumna.

    The significance of the color yellow on Basant Panchami is multi-faceted. Not only does it symbolize knowledge and intellect, but it also represents the mustard fields that flourish during the spring season. Therefore, yellow attire, traditional foods, and decorations adorn households and temples during the festivities.

    The puja rituals on Basant Panchami are centered around Goddess Saraswati, attracting intellectuals, artists, and students seeking her blessings. Devotees visit temples to offer prayers, seeking guidance and inspiration in their pursuits. Yellow flowers and sweets are presented as offerings, accompanied by the recitation of hymns and mantras in honor of the goddess.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Happy Kiss Day 2024! Wishes, greetings, SMS, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status RBA

    Happy Kiss Day 2024! Wishes, greetings, SMS, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status

    Daily Horoscope for February 13, 2024: Difficult day for Taurus, good day for Gemini & more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for February 13, 2024: Difficult day for Taurus, good day for Gemini & more

    Numerology Prediction for February 13, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for February 13, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Hug Day 2024 wishes, messages, whatsApp/facebook status to share with your loved ones RKK EAI

    Hug Day 2024 wishes, messages, whatsApp/facebook status to share with your loved ones

    Numerology Prediction for February 12, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for February 12, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Happy Kiss Day 2024! Wishes, greetings, SMS, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status RBA

    Happy Kiss Day 2024! Wishes, greetings, SMS, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status

    Daily Horoscope for February 13, 2024: Difficult day for Taurus, good day for Gemini & more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for February 13, 2024: Difficult day for Taurus, good day for Gemini & more

    Numerology Prediction for February 13, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for February 13, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    U19 World Cup 2024: Skipper Saharan, Musheer Khan and two other Indians in Team of the Tournament snt

    U-19 World Cup 2024: Skipper Saharan, Musheer Khan and two other Indians in Team of the Tournament

    Indian women's hockey team loses 1-2 to China in FIH Pro League match in Rourkela snt

    Indian women's hockey team loses 1-2 to China in FIH Pro League match in Rourkela

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon