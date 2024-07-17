Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rs 1 lakh for rubber chappals in Saudi Arabia? Netizens walk away laughing

    The internet is abuzz over a viral video from Saudi Arabia, in which a staff member at a footwear store sells hawai sandals/chappals for Rs 1 lakh, sparking widespread astonishment.

    Rs 1 lakh for rubber chappals in Saudi Arabia? Netizens walk away laughing
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 17, 2024, 6:32 PM IST

    Netizens were shocked when a video went viral on the internet showing a shopkeeper selling Hawai sandals worth Rs 1 lakh in Saudi Arabia. The sandals had blue straps, which reminded Indian social media users of similar slippers that were quite common in the past. Not only this, but some of the X users also called these expensive Hawai sandals 'toilet footwear'. Some of the users also mentioned that these are available in the Indian local market at just Rs.400. 

    The video was shot at a footwear store where a staff member demonstrated the goods on camera. The store salesperson, wearing gloves, took a pair of sandals with blue straps and set them on a table to show the customers. According to the reports, the sandals were being sold for 4,500 riyals, which is around Rs. 1,00,305 in Indian currency.

    An X user named Rishi Bagree had share the video and with a written note, "We Indians use these sandals as toilet footwear." Very soon the video went viral and got huge views from all over the country. 

    An Instagram user also commented, “First copy of the old paragon Hawaii slipper which is available in India. That is considered as the most powerful weapon of every mother of the 90s kids.” While another user asked, “What’s trendy here? And why are they kept in trays?? It’s a normal Paragon chappal.”

    The same kind of incident occurred just a few years back. In 2019, the Italian luxury brand Gucci received massive backlash for selling some “unclean” trainers for £615, which was equivalent to approximately Rs. 66,000. On Gucci’s website, it read as, “A pastiche of different influences that span across decades, materials inspired by vintage sportswear.”

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2024, 6:32 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Can't go abroad? List of Indian places that will give you foreign feels RKK

    Can't go abroad? List of Indian places that will give you foreign feels

    World Snake Day 2024: 10 MOST poisonous snakes of the world that can take a life in minutes abs

    World Snake Day 2024: 10 MOST poisonous snakes of the world that can take a life in minutes

    World Emoji Day 2024: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook status and messages to share with loved ones RBA

    World Emoji Day 2024: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook status and messages to share with loved ones

    Numerology Prediction for July 17, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for July 17, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check you daily horoscope: July 17, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care AJR

    Check you daily horoscope: July 17, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care

    Recent Stories

    Budget 2024 Expectations: Will India see dip in mobile phone prices? What we know so far AJR

    Budget 2024 Expectations: Will India see dip in mobile phone prices? What we know so far

    Kim Kardashian SEXY photos: 7 reasons why 43-year-old has the best bikini body in showbiz RBA

    Kim Kardashian SEXY photos: 7 reasons why 43-year-old has the best bikini body in showbiz

    Types of Government jobs explained: What are A, B, C and D Govt jobs? anr

    Types of Government jobs explained: What are A, B, C and D Govt jobs?

    Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini announces 10% quota for Agniveers in THESE government jobs AJR

    Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini announces 10% quota for Agniveers in THESE government jobs

    How a Travel Agency Can Streamline the Visa Application Process?

    How a Travel Agency Can Streamline the Visa Application Process?

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon