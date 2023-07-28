Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Revitalize your Skin with 7 all-natural DIY Skincare Recipes

    Discover the best DIY homemade skincare products that will leave your skin radiant and rejuvenated. From soothing face mists to nourishing face masks, these all-natural recipes are gentle, effective, and budget-friendly.

    Revitalize your Skin with 7 all-natural DIY Skincare Recipes MSW EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 5:12 PM IST

    Taking care of your skin is essential to maintain its health and radiance. However, commercial skincare products can often be expensive and contain harmful chemicals. A cost-effective and safer alternative is to create your own DIY homemade skincare products using natural ingredients that are gentle on the skin. With DIY homemade skincare products, you can pamper your skin with natural, effective, and budget-friendly alternatives to store-bought products. Enjoy the benefits of these wholesome ingredients while knowing exactly what you are putting on your skin.

    Let's will explore seven of the best DIY homemade skincare products that you can easily make at home:

    1. Honey and Oatmeal Face Scrub

    This gentle exfoliating scrub is perfect for removing dead skin cells and impurities. Mix two tablespoons of finely ground oatmeal with one tablespoon of raw honey. Apply the mixture to your face in circular motions and leave it on for 5-10 minutes before rinsing off with warm water. The oatmeal soothes the skin, while honey acts as a natural antibacterial and moisturizer.

    2. Coconut Oil and Sugar Body Scrub 

    For smooth and silky skin, create a luxurious body scrub using coconut oil and sugar. Mix half a cup of coconut oil with one cup of granulated sugar and add a few drops of your favorite essential oil for fragrance. Gently massage the scrub onto damp skin during your shower, paying extra attention to rough areas. Rinse off the scrub thoroughly, and enjoy the moisturizing benefits of coconut oil.

    3. Aloe Vera and Cucumber Face Mist 

    Keep your skin hydrated and refreshed with this soothing face mist. Blend half a cucumber with two tablespoons of aloe vera gel and strain the mixture to extract the liquid. Pour the liquid into a spray bottle and store it in the refrigerator. Spritz your face with this cooling mist throughout the day to maintain skin hydration and combat dryness.

    4. Green Tea and Chamomile Toner
    Toning is an essential step in any skincare routine. Brew a cup of green tea and a cup of chamomile tea, then let them cool. Mix equal parts of both teas and store the liquid in a clean container. Apply the toner to your face using a cotton pad after cleansing. Green tea's antioxidants help fight free radicals, while chamomile soothes and calms the skin.

    5. Shea Butter and Beeswax Lip Balm

    Keep your lips soft and moisturized with this natural lip balm. Melt two tablespoons of shea butter and one tablespoon of beeswax in a double boiler. Once melted, remove from heat and add a few drops of your preferred essential oil for fragrance. Pour the mixture into small lip balm containers and let it cool and solidify. Apply this nourishing balm to your lips whenever they feel dry or chapped.

    6. Avocado and Yogurt Face Mask 

    For nourished and glowing skin, create a moisturizing face mask with avocado and yogurt. Mash half a ripe avocado and mix it with two tablespoons of plain yogurt. Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water. Avocado is rich in vitamins and healthy fats, while yogurt contains lactic acid, which gently exfoliates and brightens the skin.

    7. Rosehip Oil and Vitamin E Serum 

    Boost your skincare routine with a rejuvenating face serum. Mix one tablespoon of rosehip oil with two capsules of vitamin E oil. Rosehip oil is known for its anti-aging properties and ability to improve skin texture, while vitamin E nourishes and protects the skin. Apply a few drops of this serum to your face after cleansing, and gently massage it in for maximum absorption.

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2023, 5:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    7 tips for designing a relaxing balcony space gcw eai

    7 tips for designing a relaxing balcony space

    Hepatitis B and C: A looming threat of fatty liver disease in India RBA

    Hepatitis B and C: A looming threat of fatty liver disease in India

    Diving into fitness: Why swimming should be in your fitness schedule LMA

    Diving into fitness: Why swimming should be in your fitness schedule

    Effective ways to remove musty smell from your clothes in monsoon LMA

    Effective ways to remove musty smell from your clothes in monsoon

    World Hepatitis Day: All you need to know about this infection RBA

    World Hepatitis Day: All you need to know about this infection

    Recent Stories

    Redmi 12 price leaked ahead of August 1 launch 4G phone may cost under Rs 10000 gcw

    Redmi 12 price leaked ahead of August 1 launch, may cost under Rs 10,000

    Kohinoor to Hope: 7 world famous diamonds ATG

    Kohinoor to Hope: 7 world famous diamonds

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts her cleavage in plunging neckline Black Bra vma

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts her cleavage in plunging neckline Black Bra

    Bengaluru Terror Plot: Police take custody of terror accused Thadiyantavida Nazeer anr

    Bengaluru Terror Plot: Police take custody of terror accused Thadiyantavida Nazeer

    PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee and more - AI artist's 'Barbie' makeover to politicians takes internet by storm snt

    PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee and more - AI artist's 'Barbie' makeover to politicians takes internet by storm

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon