Letting go of an ex is more than just deleting their number or unfollowing them on social media. For some people, moving on takes months or even years. Most people aside from this well-known fact would add one that heartbreak is perfectly normal, but there is much deeper underlying psychological reasons behind an emotional struggle persisting. This article gives a breakdown of seven such reasons and some means to start healing.

7 Psychological Reasons Why You Can’t Move On From Your Ex:

1. Unfinished Business

When a relationship ends suddenly without resolution, your brain leaves you hanging with what-ifs. That lack of emotional closure creates an open loop in your mind that keeps you stuck in analysis mode and blocks any emotional release.

2. Addiction to the High of Dopamine

The brain's reward system is always triggered when it comes to love. Your ex wrongly became attached with feel-good chemicals such as dopamine and oxytocin, even in a flawed relationship. Like any addiction, the withdrawal effects of these highs often create yearning and obsession.

3. Low Self-Esteem

When this happens, an end to the relationship feels like your life has failed. Those whose self-worth is low typically do not believe that they will get such opportunities again; so the thought of clinging to memories is better than facing something uncertain.

4. Idealization of the Relationship

It is easy to romanticize good memories while overlooking the bad. Through this mental video editing, what will be missed are not the person but the well-created fantasies of a "perfect" relationship, which will complicate not moving on.

5. Being Alone

Staying attached rather than facing the discomfort of being single seems safer emotionally. The fear of being alone deceives the mind into thinking that the hurtful, abandoned ex has to be the better option, although it might not be.

6. Psychological Trauma or Attachment Wounds

People with anxious or avoiding attachment mostly find it difficult to break away. The early experiences in childhood that triggered the attachment wounds usually show up during the loss of the relationship and this time, emotional dependency worsens.

7. Loss of a Common Dream and Future

Sometimes, one misses an imaginary future with that particular person. It can be devastating to lose all these common plans with the partner and, therefore, prolong the whole grieving process.

Moving on is more than forgetting a person. It is understanding why and where the psychological threads are tied from. Recognizing those reasons is really just the first step in emotional freedom. Healing is very much possible and, with time, self-compassion, and maybe some professional assistance, sure to come.