Long-distance relationships won't work, but they aren't impossible. When built on effort, trust, and respect, they can be some of the longest-lasting and strongest relationships. Relate, communicate, and plan for the future.

Long distance relationships (LDRs) are psychologically demanding but very fulfilling if built on a solid base. Separated by continents or cities, remaining emotionally connected takes effort, honesty, and commitment. Below are 7 easy rules that can possibly make your long-distance love relationship work.

7 key principles to make long distance relationships work:

1. Communicate—to Some Degree

Communication is the oxygen of any relationship, particularly when geographically apart. Make routine phone calls, voice mail, or video chats in order to feel close emotionally. Micromanaging every bite of each other's daily life is not good—continuous messaging causes burnout. Create a healthy pattern that is respectful of each other's time zone and personal space.

2. Set Clear Expectations and Goals

Honesty is essential. Talk about boundaries, exclusivity, and the end of the relationship—whether it's relocating to the same city or moving on to the next relationship step together. Having something tangible to work towards provides both parties with a sense of direction and emotional security.

3. Practice Trust and Transparency

Trust is the cornerstone of any successful LDR. Be truthful regarding your insecurities, emotions, and issues. Jealousy and suspicion can come fairly quickly because of the distance, but honesty in your daily life and encounters with others assists in establishing trust and comfort.

4. Plan Visits and Mini-Reunions

Physical connection still matters. Plan trips and weekend meetups whenever possible. Having something to look forward to can keep the spark alive and provide reassurance. These reunions help rekindle romance and create shared memories to carry through the tougher stretches.

5. Stay Emotionally Intimate

Emotional proximity is as vital as physical proximity. Share dreams, daily anecdotes, and ephemeral thoughts. Share small triumphs together or complain about a poor day. Make your partner believe that they are still within your sphere—albeit virtually.

6. Be Innovative with Virtual Dates

Regular calls can get boring over time. Spill some spice in your daily life through innovative virtual dates: seeing the same movie, video cooking the same dish, or playing the same game. These moments of experience shared between us provide us with the feeling of being together and playful.

7. Be Independent and Single-Minded for Self-Growth

A balanced LDR consists of two healthy individuals who are growing up separately as well. Go after your goals, passion, and interests. A good dose of solitary life keeps the partners not lonely and not dependent and infuses new energy into the relationship.