Recipe to Virat Kohli's favourite mock chicken tikka dish

Virat Kohli is extremely careful of what he eats and the impact it would have not only on his health and well-being but also on the world. As he has stated in previous interviews, the ace cricketer is semi-vegan, which means he is a complete vegetarian who also practices some aspects of veganism.

Recently, the former Indian caption took to his Instagram stories to share his favourite dish which was mock chicken tikka, now as many know he is a vegan, and the dish confused netizens. Let us tell you that the dish is purely vegan and made out of tofu or jackfruit.

Recipe:

Take Tofu or jackfruit and press it hard to remove extra water before cutting it into bite-sized chunks.

Then add the dairy-free yogurt, vegetable oil or olive oil, ginger-garlic paste, garam masala, ground cumin, ground coriander, turmeric, smoked paprika, chili powder, salt, and lemon juice in a mixing bowl. Combine these ingredients to make a smooth marinade.

After that, add the tofu or jackfruit cubes to the marinade and coat each piece thoroughly.

Allow the imitation meat pieces to marinade in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours, or overnight for better flavor absorption.

Preheat your grill or oven to medium-high heat after you've finished marinating the imitation meat. Thread the marinated tofu or jackfruit chunks onto skewers once the oven is ready.

Grill the skewers for about 10-15 minutes, flipping occasionally, until the mock meat has a beautiful sear.

Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C) and roast the skewers for 20-25 minutes, flipping halfway.

Once finished, heat 2 tablespoons vegetable oil or olive oil in a big pan over medium heat. Cook until the onions are transparent.

To the pan, add the minced garlic and grated ginger. Cook for another 2 minutes, or until aromatic.

To the pan, add ground cumin, ground coriander, turmeric, garam masala, paprika, and chili powder. To blend, stir everything together thoroughly.

Combine the smashed tomatoes and coconut milk in a mixing bowl. Season with salt to taste. To increase richness, add tomato paste if desired.

Allow the sauce to boil, stirring regularly, for 15-20 minutes. Allow the sauce to simmer for 10 minutes after adding the faux chicken.

When it's done, sprinkle with cilantro for additional flavor and serve with rice or naan.

Mock meat chicken tikka is a highly healthy and appetizing alternative to the traditional dish that we all love and savor. So when are you making yours?