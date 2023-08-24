Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: 7 modern gift ideas for your brother

    Discover innovative Raksha Bandhan gifts for the modern era. From personalized tech accessories to virtual experiences, celebrate sibling love with thoughtful, up-to-date presents.

    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 6:50 PM IST

    Raksha Bandhan, a beloved Indian festival that celebrates the bond between siblings, calls for thoughtful and innovative gift ideas that resonate with the modern times. Whether you choose a tech accessory, a virtual experience, a customized hamper, fitness gadgets, subscription boxes, online courses, or a charitable donation, the essence of Raksha Bandhan – love, care, and protection – remains at the heart of these thoughtful gifts.

    Here are seven modern gift ideas that encapsulate the essence of this cherished festival:

    1. Personalized Tech Accessories

    In today's digital age, tech accessories like personalized phone cases, laptop sleeves, or smartwatch bands make fantastic Raksha Bandhan gifts. You can customize these items with a heartfelt message, a memorable picture, or even an inside joke that only you and your sibling share.

    2. Virtual Experience

    If you and your sibling are separated by distance, consider gifting them a virtual experience. This could range from a subscription to a streaming service, online cooking classes, virtual concerts, or even a guided meditation app. It's a thoughtful way to connect and share enjoyable moments even when you're apart.

    3. Customized Gift Hampers

    Create a unique gift hamper tailored to your sibling's interests. If they love gourmet food, assemble an assortment of artisanal chocolates, exotic teas, and premium snacks. For a self-care enthusiast, curate a hamper with scented candles, bath bombs, skincare products, and a cozy blanket.

    4. Fitness and Wellness Gadgets

    Health and wellness are priorities for many people today. Consider gifting your sibling a fitness tracker, smart water bottle, or a meditation device. These gadgets not only show your concern for their well-being but also encourage them to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

    5. Subscription Boxes

    6. Online Courses or Workshops

    If your sibling is eager to learn something new or enhance their skills, gifting them an online course or workshop is a thoughtful idea. It could be anything from photography and cooking to digital marketing and creative writing. Such a gift showcases your support for their personal and professional growth.

    7. Charitable Donations in Their Name

    Modern gift-giving isn't limited to physical items. Consider making a charitable donation to a cause your sibling cares deeply about, and do so in their name. This gesture reflects the spirit of Raksha Bandhan by not only celebrating your bond but also contributing to the well-being of society.

