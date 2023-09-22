Radhashtami 2023: How to celebrate Srimati Radharani's birthday? Check

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In the months of Bhadra (August and September), Sri Radhashtami is observed on the eighth day of the bright fortnight. This year, Radhashtami falls on September 23.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 22, 2023, 1:33 PM IST

    Sri Radhashtami is Srimati Radharani's auspicious appearance day. Srimati Radharani is described in the Vedic literature as the supreme Mother of all living things. She is also Lord Krishna's pleasure-potency. It usually falls on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the bright half of the month of Bhadrapada in the Hindu calendar, which typically occurs in August or September of the Gregorian calendar. This year, Radhashtami will be celebrated on September 23. 

    Devotees celebrate this festival with devotion and enthusiasm, offering various rituals and items to honor Radha. Here are some of the key details and offerings associated with Radhashtami:

    Fasting: Many devotees observe a fast on Radhashtami as a mark of devotion. Some may choose to abstain from consuming grains, while others may opt for a complete fast. Fasting is observed till noon.

    Abhishek: Devotees perform the abhishek (ritual bath) of the idols or images of Radha and Krishna. This involves cleaning and bathing the deities with milk, yogurt, honey, ghee, and water, followed by decorating them with new clothes and jewelry.

    Flower Decorations: Temples and homes are adorned with colorful flowers to create a festive and welcoming atmosphere. Fresh flower garlands and rangoli (colorful designs made from powdered colors) are commonly used for decoration.

    Offering Sweets: Sweets are an integral part of Radhashtami celebrations. Devotees prepare and offer a variety of sweets and desserts, such as laddoos, kheer (rice pudding), peda, and other traditional Indian sweets.

    Sankirtan and Bhajans: Devotees engage in singing devotional songs, bhajans, and kirtans that celebrate the divine love between Radha and Krishna. These musical performances are a significant part of the celebration. 

    Reading Scriptures: Devotees may read and recite verses and stories from sacred texts like the Bhagavad Gita and the Bhagavata Purana, which contain accounts of Radha and Krishna's divine love.

    Visit Temples: Many devotees visit Radha Krishna temples on Radhashtami to seek blessings and participate in special prayers and aarti (rituals involving the waving of lamps).

    Donations and Charity: Giving to the less fortunate is considered a virtuous act during Radhashtami. Devotees often offer donations, food, and clothing to those in need.

    Devotional Gatherings: In some regions, devotees organize gatherings and processions to celebrate Radhashtami collectively. These events often feature devotional dances, dramas, and cultural performances.

    Cultural Celebrations: Radhashtami is not only a religious festival but also a cultural one. In places like Vrindavan and Mathura, where the legends of Radha and Krishna are deeply rooted, the celebrations can be especially grand and attract visitors from all over.

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2023, 1:33 PM IST
