Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Poila Baisakh 2024: Subho Nobo Borsho wishes, greetings, Whatsapp/Facebook messages to share

    On the auspicious occasion of Poila Baisakh 2024, extend heartfelt Subho Nobo Borsho wishes, messages, greetings, and status to commemorate the Bengali New Year

    Poila Baisakh 2024: Subho Nobo Borsho wishes, greetings, Whatsapp/Facebook messages to share ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Apr 14, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    This year, on April 14th, marks the beginning of Poila Baisakh, heralding the onset of the Bengali New Year. Across India, Bangladesh, and beyond, the Bengali community comes together amidst joyous gatherings with loved ones. Homes are meticulously cleaned and adorned, new attire is donned, visits to temples are made to seek divine blessings, intricate rangolis or alponas are crafted, and delectable sweet and savory dishes are prepared to indulge in.

    For the Bengali business community, this day carries additional significance as it marks the commencement of the fiscal year. Shopkeepers extend gestures of goodwill by offering sweets and calendars to esteemed patrons, while merchants pay homage to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi to usher in prosperity.

    Poila Baisakh 2024: Subho Nobo Borsho wishes, greetings, Whatsapp/Facebook messages to share ATG

    As you celebrate Poila Baisakh with your dear ones, enhance the festivities by sharing heartfelt wishes, images, and messages on various social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook. Explore our collection of unique messages, statuses, and greetings below to make this occasion truly memorable.

    Poila Baisakh 2024: Subho Nobo Borsho wishes, greetings, Whatsapp/Facebook messages to share ATG

    Poila Baisakhi 2024: Subho Nobo Borsho Wishes and Greetings

    • On this auspicious occasion of Pohela Boishakh, may your life be adorned with the colors of joy, prosperity, and success. Subho Nobo Borsho!"
    • Wishing you and your family a New Year filled with endless laughter, love, and cherished moments. Happy Pohela Boishakh!"
    • May the sweet melodies of Pohela Boishakh fill your heart with harmony and your home with happiness. Subho Nobo Borsho to you and your loved ones!"
    • As the sun rises on another year, may your path be illuminated with opportunities and your journey be guided by blessings. Happy Bengali New Year!"
    • On this day of new beginnings, may you find the courage to chase your dreams and the strength to overcome any obstacles. Subho Nobo Borsho!
    Last Updated Apr 14, 2024, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cheiraoba 2024 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share on Manipur New Year RKK

    Cheiraoba 2024 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share on Manipur New Year

    Happy Vishu 2024 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share with loved ones anr

    Happy Vishu 2024 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share with loved ones

    Tips to ensure safe exercise during summer season rkn eai

    Tips to ensure safe exercise during summer season

    Vishu 2024: Easy recipe to make delicious palada payasam at home rkn

    Vishu 2024: Easy recipe to make delicious palada payasam at home

    Daily Horoscope for April 13, 2024: Good day for Gemini, Cancer; be careful Sagittarius AJR

    Daily Horoscope for April 13, 2024: Good day for Gemini, Cancer; be careful Sagittarius

    Recent Stories

    Cheiraoba 2024 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share on Manipur New Year RKK

    Cheiraoba 2024 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share on Manipur New Year

    Happy Vishu 2024 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share with loved ones anr

    Happy Vishu 2024 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share with loved ones

    BREAKING 17 Indians aboard on ship seized by Iran off UAE Coast amid escalating tensions snt

    India in touch with Iran to secure release of 17 Indians onboard container ship seized by Iranian forces

    Did you know stale chapatis are HEALTHIER than fresh rotis? RKK

    Did you know stale chapatis are HEALTHIER than fresh rotis?

    Israel targets Iran-backed Hezbollah positions in Sothern Lebanon amid escalating tensions (WATCH) AJR

    Israel targets Iran-backed Hezbollah positions in Sothern Lebanon amid escalating tensions (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon