Pain Relief to Long-Lasting Results: Know some key benefits of knee and hip replacement for seniors

As our population ages, seniors need mobility and freedom. Knee and hip replacements are life-changing surgeries for older people with joint discomfort and restricted mobility. Such surgeries relieve pain and improve seniors' quality of life, allowing them to live full and productive lives.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 3:40 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 3:40 PM IST

Mobility and independence are crucial to elderly citizens as our population ages. Knee and hip replacements are two of the most life-changing surgical procedures that can be offered to elderly patients with joint pain and limited mobility. Such procedures not only eliminate pain but also enhance the quality of life of seniors thus allowing them to lead full and productive lives.

The Increasing Demand for Joint Replacements

Arthritis is a common health problem, especially osteoarthritis, affecting many people later in life. It also wears away the cartilage in the joints, resulting in pain, stiffness and swelling. In cases where conventional treatments like physiotherapy, drugs, and altering of behaviour cannot help, surgical operations like joint replacement can be performed. The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons reports that the number of patients needing knee and hip replacements has increased recently because the older population wants to continue engaging in their favourite activities.

Advantages of Knee and Hip Replacement Surgery

  • Pain Relief

Joint pain is a condition that can be limiting, especially when the pain is constant and the patient experiences it in their joints, as simple tasks such as walking, climbing stairs or standing for long periods may become difficult. Knee and hip replacement surgeries are very useful in doing away with this pain since it removes the diseased articular surfaces and replaces them with implant components that provide pain relief that is both quick and permanent.

  • Enhanced mobility and functionality

This results in a sedentary lifestyle and therefore other complications of the health of a person including cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and depression. Arthroplasty operations help seniors regain the functionality of the joint and improve their capabilities to perform physical tasks they used to do before.

  • Enhanced Quality Life

These operations give these elderly people a chance to be mobile and not in pain thus making them independent. No matter if it is gardening, traveling, or playing with grandchildren, the lack of pain during daily activities greatly benefits mental and emotional health.

  • Long-Lasting Results

The advances in surgical procedures and the development of materials used to construct prostheses have made joint replacements more durable. Most of the implants today last between 15-20 years or even more years, so the frequency of revision surgeries is becoming less frequent.

  • Prevention of Secondary Health Issues

Arthritis patients experience pain and stiffness in their joints, and this makes them to reduce on their physical activities, which results in obesity and other complications. Regaining joint function allows seniors to lead an active life free from diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and osteoporosis.

Surgical innovation and development

Laparoscopic and endoscopic approaches, robotics, and ERAS protocols have improved patient care by making joint replacement safer and more efficient. Less hospitalization, early discharge, and few complications allow the elderly to resume their normal activities efficiently. Also, individualized rehabilitation programs that include physical therapy improve recovery and results.

Arthroplasties transform elderly management by providing pain relief, enhancing mobility, and improving the quality of life. The factors that define it do not include the groom's age but the general health state. Always ask a qualified orthopaedic surgeon for advice tailored to your specific situation.

-          Dr. Rohan R Desai, Consultant Hip & Knee Replacement Surgeon Orthopaedics, Manipal Hospital, Goa

