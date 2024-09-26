Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    October 2024 Hindu Festival Calendar: Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali and more dates out

    October 2024 Festival List: The tenth month of the year 2024, October, will be very special as many major festivals will be celebrated this month. Therefore, from a religious point of view, this month will be very special. This month will celebrate Pitru Paksha Amavasya, Shardiya Navratri, Dussehra, Sharad Purnima, Karva Chauth, and Diwali. This month of October will be under the Ashwin and Kartik months of the Hindu calendar. Know further the complete list of festivals in October 2024…

    Know the complete details of the festivals of October 2024
    October 1, Tuesday - Shraddha Paksha Chaturdashi
    October 2, Wednesday - Pitru Moksha Amavasya
    October 3, Thursday - Shardiya Navratri begins, Ghatasthapana
    October 6, Sunday - Vinayaki Chaturthi Vrat
    October 7, Monday - Upang Lalita Vrat
    October 11, Friday - Maha Ashtami-Mahanavami date
    October 12, Saturday - Dussehra, Shami Puja, Javare Visarjan
    October 13, Sunday - Papankusha Ekadashi
    October 15, Tuesday - Pradosh Vrat
    October 16, Wednesday - Sharad Purnima, Kojagari 
    October 17, Thursday - Kartik month begins, Valmiki Jayanti
    October 20, Sunday - Karva Chauth
    October 22, Tuesday - Skanda Shashthi
    October 24, Thursday - Ahoi Ashtami, Guru Pushya Yoga
    October 25, Friday - Shukra Pushya Conjunction
    October 28, Monday - Rama Ekadashi, Govats Dwadashi
    October 29, Tuesday - Dhanteras, Yama Deepdan, Pradosh Vrat
    October 30, Wednesday - Shiv Chaturdashi Vrat, Narak Chaturdashi, Roop Chaturdashi
    October 31, Thursday - Diwali, Kedar Gauri Vrat

    Confusion regarding Diwali (When is Deepawali 2024)
    This time there is a difference of opinion among astrologers regarding Diwali. Some astrologers believe that Diwali will be on October 31, while some say that this time Diwali will be celebrated on November 1, Friday. On this subject, Pt. Ganesh Mishra, an astrologer from Jagannath Puri, says that since the combination of Pradosh Kaal is being formed on October 31 on the Amavasya date, Diwali should be celebrated on this very day.

    Disclaimer
    Whatever information is given in this article, it is based on astrologers, almanacs, scriptures, and beliefs. We are just a medium to deliver this information to you. Users are requested to consider this information as information only.

     

     

