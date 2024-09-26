October 2024 Hindu Festival Calendar: Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali and more dates out

October 2024 Festival List: The tenth month of the year 2024, October, will be very special as many major festivals will be celebrated this month. Therefore, from a religious point of view, this month will be very special. This month will celebrate Pitru Paksha Amavasya, Shardiya Navratri, Dussehra, Sharad Purnima, Karva Chauth, and Diwali. This month of October will be under the Ashwin and Kartik months of the Hindu calendar. Know further the complete list of festivals in October 2024…

Know the complete details of the festivals of October 2024

October 1, Tuesday - Shraddha Paksha Chaturdashi

October 2, Wednesday - Pitru Moksha Amavasya

October 3, Thursday - Shardiya Navratri begins, Ghatasthapana

October 6, Sunday - Vinayaki Chaturthi Vrat

October 7, Monday - Upang Lalita Vrat

October 11, Friday - Maha Ashtami-Mahanavami date

October 12, Saturday - Dussehra, Shami Puja, Javare Visarjan

October 13, Sunday - Papankusha Ekadashi

October 15, Tuesday - Pradosh Vrat

October 16, Wednesday - Sharad Purnima, Kojagari

October 17, Thursday - Kartik month begins, Valmiki Jayanti

October 20, Sunday - Karva Chauth

October 22, Tuesday - Skanda Shashthi

October 24, Thursday - Ahoi Ashtami, Guru Pushya Yoga

October 25, Friday - Shukra Pushya Conjunction

October 28, Monday - Rama Ekadashi, Govats Dwadashi

October 29, Tuesday - Dhanteras, Yama Deepdan, Pradosh Vrat

October 30, Wednesday - Shiv Chaturdashi Vrat, Narak Chaturdashi, Roop Chaturdashi

October 31, Thursday - Diwali, Kedar Gauri Vrat

Confusion regarding Diwali (When is Deepawali 2024)

This time there is a difference of opinion among astrologers regarding Diwali. Some astrologers believe that Diwali will be on October 31, while some say that this time Diwali will be celebrated on November 1, Friday. On this subject, Pt. Ganesh Mishra, an astrologer from Jagannath Puri, says that since the combination of Pradosh Kaal is being formed on October 31 on the Amavasya date, Diwali should be celebrated on this very day.



Disclaimer

Whatever information is given in this article, it is based on astrologers, almanacs, scriptures, and beliefs. We are just a medium to deliver this information to you. Users are requested to consider this information as information only.

