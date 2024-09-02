Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Obsessed with Ponytails? Discover how they might be causing damage to your scalp

    Regularly wearing your hair in a tight ponytail can lead to scalp infections, hair breakage, and even hair loss. Let's investigate its drawbacks and possible solutions.
     

    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 1:47 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 1:49 PM IST

    Ponytails are a popular and convenient hairstyle, but wearing them too often can lead to serious scalp problems. Tight ponytails can cause hair loss, breakage, and even scalp infections. Learn about the potential drawbacks of this style and find effective solutions to safeguard your hair and maintain a healthy scalp.

    1. Hair breakage
    A tight ponytail's continuous stress can weaken the hair shaft and cause breakage. For example, where the hair is fastened with an elastic band, the constant strain on it may lead it to break. This may cause uneven hair structure and split ends over time.

    2. Traction Alopecia
    One kind of hair loss called traction alopecia is brought on by persistent strain on the hair follicles. Tight ponytails tug on the hair roots, which can cause thinning or loss of hair, particularly around the hairline. Daily use of harmful hairstyles can lead to long-term harm.

    Too tight of a ponytail can put stress on the scalp. Headaches or painful scalps could result from this stress. This discomfort has the potential to worsen over time, impacting general health and exacerbating persistent headaches.

    3. Scalp infections
    The scalp may become strained if the ponytail is worn too firmly. Headaches or pain in the scalp could result from this strain. This pain may eventually turn into a chronic condition that impairs general health and aggravates headaches over time.

    4. No hair growth
    The natural cycle of hair development might be disturbed by the continuous strain of a tight ponytail. Long-term stress on hair follicles can weaken them, which may cause the afflicted areas to have a decrease in hair growth or thinning.

    5. Poor hair texture
    Hair texture changes might result from tugging hair back tightly regularly. It may cause alterations in curl patterns or general hair health in certain individuals. The natural look and feel of hair can be affected by stress and tension.

    How to maintain your scalp and hair:

    • Put your hair and scalp under less stress by wearing a loose ponytail. 
    • To decrease breakage and reduce friction, use silicone or cloth-covered hair ties.
    • Alternate your hairstyles with loose braids or natural looks to give your hair a rest.
    • To keep hair healthy, use mild hair care techniques and frequent conditioning treatments.
    • Give yourself a scalp massage regularly to ease stress and promote circulation

