Numerology Prediction for March 20, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

Here is what the stars have in store for you on March 20, 2023, as per your date of birth. Check out the predictions by Chirag Daruwalla. Read and share with your friends.

Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)

Ganesha says your pending work will be completed in an orderly manner. Also people who were against you for some time will come to your side. Identify your talent at this time and improve your routine. Avoid showing off and don't share your plans with her. Some people may take unfair advantage of your easygoing nature. Control your anger when any adverse situation arises at workplace; do not come under any kind of political influence.

Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)

Ganesha says you will contribute in social activities. You will be admired at home and in society because of your humble nature. An old problem with neighbours will be solved. Keep yourself away from other's personal matters. Sometimes you make fanciful plans, due to which even your completed works spoil. The result of hard work in business at this time will not be as you wish. In case of any problem it is advisable to consult an experienced person.

Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)

Ganesha says this time is a tough test. But you can achieve your goal through your hard work and ability.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Care needs to be taken in money related work. There may be a misunderstanding with close friends or relatives. There will be few problems in business matters. Orders can get out of hand due to misunderstandings. There will be sweetness in married life. Youth should not waste time in fun.

Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)



Ganesha says the problem that has been going on for some time will be removed. Follow the advice and guidance of any experienced person. Any problems related to income tax may arise. Don't let your personal problems affect your children negatively. Carry out your tasks in business with full seriousness. Income position will be strong. The atmosphere of the house will be a little tense.

Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)

Ganesha says some people may spread rumours about you. There will be busyness in personal and social affairs. Your overconfidence and pride can also distract you from your goal. Heed the guidance and advice of experienced people. Youth need to focus on career. Business situation will improve and almost most of the work will be completed easily. Economic condition will also be better than before.

Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)

Ganesha says it is a good time to complete the pending tasks. Circumstances will work in your favour. There will be a festive atmosphere in the house due to receiving good news. Take any decision related to finance by yourself. Trusting others can hurt. By being careful in business activities, your work will be completed easily. It is important to take care not to get involved in any matter with higher officials in government jobs.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says no stalled payments can be received, so keep trying. Completing every activity with patience will improve your health. Students and youth should maintain discipline and dignified behaviour and don't waste your time on useless things. Circumstances are becoming a little unfavourable in relation to business. If you are thinking of starting work in a field that is new, you need to reconsider.

Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says create a proper outline at the beginning of the day. Too much work will be burdened, so do not focus on rest and pleasure. Avoid being influenced by outsiders. It is advisable to postpone any kind of travel to avoid wasting money and time. All business related activities will continue smoothly. Businesses related to consultancy, commission etc. will be in a beneficial position. Relations with spouse will be sweet.

Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says some profitable investment schemes will be made. Most of the tasks are completed on time, giving you peace of mind and relaxation. Students and youth need someone's guidance regarding their career. Consult an experienced person. A senior member of the household may also be worried about health. Business operations will improve. Sources of income will increase. It is very important to maintain transparency in partnership related business.