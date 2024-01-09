Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Numerology Prediction for January 9, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here is what the stars have in store for you on January 9, 2024, as per your date of birth. Check out the predictions by Chirag Daruwalla. Read and share with your friends.

    Numerology Prediction for January 9, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Jan 9, 2024, 1:00 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)
    Ganesha says spending the day in comedy and entertainment activities will make you feel relaxed and full of energy. Appropriate advice will be sought from an elder in making plans for the future. Decreased concentration will make it difficult for you to get your tasks in the right shape. Spend some time in introspection too. Control your ego and overconfidence. Now is not the right time to start any new work. Focus on what is going on. A situation can be like a dispute with your spouse. Knee and joint pain can increase the problem.

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)
    Ganesha says your self-esteem and confidence will be maintained. Most of their time will be spent in helping a special person and in religious activities. Students and young people will be relieved to find a solution to a problem related to their studies or career. You also need to take care of your budget. Disputes can arise with someone close to you over financial matters. Discipline is also essential for maintaining proper home management. Be careful not to increase the distance in the relationship with relatives. There may be a few challenges in business. Don't let business stress overwhelm family happiness. Health can be good.

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)
    Ganesha says today your whole focus will be on investment related activities. You will also succeed in it. Suddenly meeting a special person will bring happiness to the mind. Thinking about a particular issue can also lead to positive results. Be aware that becoming pragmatic can cause controversy in a few relationships. Wrongdoing can lead to money laundering. Be mindful of your budget. It is advisable to consult an experienced person in any trouble. There is a need to bring a little change in the internal system in the workplace. There can be a state of stress in marriage due to ego. There can be small and big problems related to health.

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)
    Ganesha says the speed of time is in your favour  today. Completion of a desired task can bring peace and happiness to the mind. You will also resolve to overcome any of your weaknesses. Students and young people focus on their studies and careers. Don't waste time in laziness and merriment. Ego and anger can make things worse for you. There may be minor or major problems with staff in the workplace. Love occasions can be more intimate.  Physical and mental fatigue can overwhelm you.

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)
    Ganesha says new information and news will be received by phone and mail. Through communication you will be able to get your work done. The support and cooperation of friends will keep your courage. As the source of income grows, so will expenses. So it would be better to maintain your current budget. Violating traffic rules can lead to legal action. There may be some new proposals in business at this time. Your cooperation is needed in solving domestic problems. You will experience hormonal changes due to mental stress.

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)
    Ganesha says being interested in religious and spiritual activities will also keep your thoughts positive and balanced. It is becoming more and more a matter of financial success, so keep doing your work in a planned manner. Don't spend your money on phone or going out with friends. Sometimes arbitrariness and overconfidence can make you hungry. Don’t take the time to think too much and start planning right away. Business activities are not likely to improve much at present.  The family atmosphere will remain positive. Avoid going to places with high pollution and congestion

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)
    Ganesha says make a plan for your important work at the beginning of the day. Interest in spiritual activities will give you peace of mind and also communicate positive energy.  Sometimes your self-centeredness and thinking only about yourself can cause conflict with close relatives. It is also important to be social. Students will be distracted from their studies and will be able to hang out with friends. Business activities can be a bit moderate. The harmony of husband and wife will keep a happy atmosphere in the house. Health will be fine.

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)
    Ganesha says the mind will be happy to receive any beneficial instruction. Ongoing misunderstandings in the family can be resolved through your moderation. If there is an investment plan going on, implement it immediately. There may be a situation of disagreement with a close relative. Trying a little positive will bring sweetness back into the relationship. Do not take any action today in matters relating to inherited property. Business activities can be normal. The house will be well maintained. There may be a slight irritability due to stress.

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)
    Ganesha says there will be an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity in the house as long-running family disputes are resolved. You will be able to focus on your personal tasks. You can also engage in many new activities at this time. Work done due to haste and overzealousness can get worse. That means working with patience and restraint. Be aware that someone close to you may try to hurt you. Focus your full attention on marketing and job promotion. Marriage can be happy. Beware of seasonal diseases.

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2024, 1:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from January 8 to January 14, 2024 AJR

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from January 8 to January 14, 2024

    Love relationship marriage horoscope: Check predictions from January 8 to January 14, 2024 AJR

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from January 8 to January 14, 2024

    When is Makar Sankranti 2024? January 14 or 15?

    When is Makar Sankranti 2024? January 14 or 15?

    Daily Horoscope for January 7, 2024: Be careful Taurus, good day for Aries & more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for January 7, 2024: Be careful Taurus, good day for Aries & more

    Numerology Prediction for January 7, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for January 7, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    4 more NCC units to come up in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh

    4 more NCC units to come up in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh

    Danish Kaneria's fiery one-word post amid Maldives row goes viral; here's what ex-Pakistan cricketer wrote snt

    Danish Kaneria's 'fiery' one-word post amid Maldives row goes viral; here's what ex-Pakistan cricketer wrote

    Culmination of 500 years of penance Ram Mandir's sanctum sanctorum ready for consecration ceremony (WATCH) snt

    'Culmination of 500 years of penance': Ram Mandir's sanctum sanctorum ready for consecration ceremony (WATCH)

    This is what justice feels like, I can breathe again': Bilkis Bano after Supreme Court verdict snt

    'This is what justice feels like, I can breathe again': Bilkis Bano after Supreme Court verdict

    Over 3,000 gifts from Janakpur to Ayodhya: Ram Lalla's 'in-laws' present gold, silver, sweets & more (WATCH) snt

    Over 3,000 gifts from Janakpur to Ayodhya: Ram Lalla's 'in-laws' present gold, silver, sweets & more (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon