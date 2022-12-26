Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Numerology Prediction for December 26, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here is what the stars have in store for you on December 26, as per your date of birth. Check out the predictions by Chirag Daruwalla. Read and share with your friends.
     

    Numerology Prediction for December 26 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Dec 26, 2022, 12:30 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)
    Today you will fully enjoy the holiday. Assist all members in completing family related tasks. A meeting with a dear friend will bring happiness and refreshment. There will also be shopping in the purchase of items related to home needs. You may get stressed due to overwork. Dividing the work among family members will ease your stress. It is necessary to keep a close eye on business activities at this time.

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)
    To achieve success in any work one has to be Karma Pradhan and it is necessary to become lucky through Karma. A meeting with an influential person will prove beneficial. Otherwise, there may be a situation of dispute with the relatives regarding your own affairs. However, through someone's intervention, conditions may soon become favourable. New business opportunities will be available in the field of work. There will be proper harmony in both home and business. Some time is also necessary for your relaxation.

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)
    Planetary position is favourable. You will get special benefits in social or political field and also get support from special people. So try to do your work with full effort. Make a proper outline before any conversation or meeting. Because any mistake in presentation by you can cause damage. Avoid transactions related to rupees. The planetary position is not very favourable at this time. Spend some time in entertainment with family to get relief from excessive fatigue. Health will be fine.

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)
    Supporting a close relative in difficult times will give you hearty happiness. You will have special support in finding a solution to any problem of children too. There will be an opportunity to go to a function. Do not interfere too much in family matters. Today there will be more busyness in the field of work. Do not interfere and talk too much in the matter of family members. Climate change can affect health.

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)
    The obstacles faced by students and youth regarding their studies and career will be removed. The more you work hard on your personal and professional tasks today, the better results you will get. Due to misunderstanding and confusion, there may be discord with a close relative. Due to this, the relationship can also become bad. Remembering these negative things in the present will not achieve anything. A little carelessness in business related to the partner can spoil the relationship. Family members will maintain proper harmony with each other. Don't let negative thoughts dominate you.

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)
    The more you work, the more luck will support you. The blessings and affection of the elders of the house will also increase your fortune. The time is favourable to receive any stuck or borrowed money. Sometimes there may be disagreements with close relatives due to suspicion or anger. Keep your attitude positive. A little caution will save you a lot of trouble. There will be a slight slowdown in business activities. Advice from spouse and family members will make your tasks easier. Due to the current negative environment, maintain necessary precautions.

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)
    Personal and business related tasks will get completed properly. The time is right to increase social and political activism. At this time the planetary pastures are more auspicious. There
    will also be a plan regarding the marriage of an unmarried member of the household. There will be problems due to heavy responsibility and work load on you. Help someone to the best of your ability. There will be a loving and happy atmosphere in the house. Don't neglect your diet and routine due to overwork.

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)
    Spend some time in your favourite activities to get relief from fatigue and relaxation. Spending your time in association with religious and social organization will also give you spiritual and mental peace. The relationship with the in-laws party may get bad due to some small matter. Control your ego and anger. Before starting any new work, think about it seriously. There will be good harmony in married life. There will be headache due to gas and constipation.

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)
    Today, receiving any auspicious notification regarding the child's studies and career will bring more relief. If a matter related to wealth is going on, it can be completed today through someone's intervention. Along with heavy work load, it is necessary to take time for rest. Being overly emotional can prevent weakness. A few people may even take advantage of you because of this habit of yours. Don't invest too much money in business activities. There will be sweetness in the relationship between husband and wife. There will be problem of joint and vein pain.

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2022, 12:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Emirates Christmas post showing Airbus wearing Santa hat with reindeers goes viral gcw

    Emirates Christmas post showing Airbus 'wearing' Santa hat with reindeers goes viral

    Daily Horoscope for December 25 2022 Gemini Leo Capricorn Scorpio Virgo Aries gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 25, 2022: Good day for Gemini; be cautious Leo, Cancer

    Numerology Prediction for December 25 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 25, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Christmas 2022: 5 last-minute DIY X'mas presents for your loved ones - adt

    Christmas 2022: 5 last-minute DIY X'mas presents for your loved ones

    Daily Horoscope for December 24 2022 Taurus Leo Cancer Virgo Scorpio Capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 24, 2022: Good day for Taurus, Leo; be careful Cancer, Pisces

    Recent Stories

    CAG exposes BIG flaws in Assam NRC updation process; vulnerable to data tampering

    CAG exposes BIG flaws in Assam NRC updation process; vulnerable to data tampering

    National Archives has NO records of 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars

    National Archives has NO records of 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars

    This is how Delhi Police rewards its heroes in uniform

    This is how Delhi Police rewards its heroes in uniform

    Probe why such letter was issued take corrective measures Assam CM to DGP over Church survey

    Probe why such letter was issued, take corrective measures: Assam CM to DGP over Church survey

    Mikey Hothi becomes first Sikh city mayor in California gcw

    Mikey Hothi becomes first Sikh city mayor in California

    Recent Videos

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon