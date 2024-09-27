Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Navratri 2024: Why is soil from courtesan courtyards used for Durga idols?

    Navratri Tradition: Thousands of artisans craft idols of Goddess Durga for Navratri. A unique aspect of this tradition involves incorporating soil from the courtyards of courtesan along with regular soil. This practice has ancient roots and continues to be observed.

    Navratri 2024: Why is soil from courtesan courtyards used for Durga idols? NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 11:29 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 11:31 AM IST

    Navratri Tradition: This year, Sharad Navratri will be celebrated from October 3rd to 11th. On the first day of Navratri, idols of Goddess Durga are installed. Across the country, thousands of people create these idols. A unique aspect of this tradition involves incorporating soil from the courtyards of courtesan along with regular soil. This might seem surprising, but it's true. Let's delve into the details of this tradition.

    An Essential Custom
    Artisans meticulously follow several customs while crafting the idols, with soil being of paramount importance. They emphasize that the idol of the Goddess is incomplete without soil from the courtyard of a courtesan. It's an essential tradition that everyone adheres to. Permission is always sought before taking the soil from their courtyards.

    The Legend Behind the Tradition
    According to a popular legend, a group of courtesan were once on their way to bathe in the Ganges River. On their path, they encountered a leper who pleaded with passersby to help him bathe in the holy river. Everyone ignored him, but the courtesan took pity on him and helped him bathe. The leper was none other than Lord Shiva himself. Touched by their compassion, Shiva revealed his true form and offered them a boon. The courtesan wished that no Durga idol would be considered complete without soil from their courtyards. Shiva granted them this boon, and the tradition has been followed ever since.

    Another Significant Reason
    There's also a psychological reason behind incorporating soil from the courtyards of courtesan into Durga idols. It's believed that when a man enters the house of a courtesan, he leaves behind the fruits of all his good deeds at the doorstep. Therefore, the soil of their courtyards is considered sacred. This is another reason why it's used in making the idols of the Goddess.

    Disclaimer
    The information provided in this article is based on astrologers, almanacs, religious texts, and beliefs. We are merely a medium for conveying this information to you. Users are requested to consider this information as information only.

     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    When is Mahalaya Amavasya 2024? Know date, time, significance and rituals

    When is Mahalaya Amavasya 2024? Know date, time, significance and rituals

    World Tourism Day 2024: Know history, significance, theme NTI

    World Tourism Day 2024: Know history, significance, theme

    Why should you apply sunscreen in the evening even when sun's gone? NTI

    Why should you apply sunscreen in the evening, even when sun's gone?

    Check your daily horoscope: September 27, 2024 - Favourable day for Leo, Aries may have stressful day and more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: September 27, 2024 - Favourable day for Leo, Aries may have stressful day and more

    Numerology Prediction for September 27, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 27, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Saif Ali Khan on Adipurush-Tandav controversies, 'Need to stay away from religion' RBA

    Saif Ali Khan on Adipurush-Tandav controversies, 'Need to stay away from religion'

    When is Mahalaya Amavasya 2024? Know date, time, significance and rituals

    When is Mahalaya Amavasya 2024? Know date, time, significance and rituals

    Emily in Paris star Ashley Park engaged to Paul Forman? Here's the truth behind ring photos RKK

    Emily in Paris star Ashley Park engaged to Paul Forman? Here's the truth behind ring photos

    IIFA 2024: Will Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan share the stage? Here's what we know! RKK

    IIFA 2024: Will Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan share the stage? Here's what we know!

    India strongly condemns vandalism of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Temple in California; all you need to know AJR

    BREAKING: India strongly condemns vandalism of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Temple in California

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon