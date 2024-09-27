Navratri 2024: Why is soil from courtesan courtyards used for Durga idols?

Navratri Tradition: Thousands of artisans craft idols of Goddess Durga for Navratri. A unique aspect of this tradition involves incorporating soil from the courtyards of courtesan along with regular soil. This practice has ancient roots and continues to be observed.

Navratri Tradition: This year, Sharad Navratri will be celebrated from October 3rd to 11th. On the first day of Navratri, idols of Goddess Durga are installed. Across the country, thousands of people create these idols. A unique aspect of this tradition involves incorporating soil from the courtyards of courtesan along with regular soil. This might seem surprising, but it's true. Let's delve into the details of this tradition.

An Essential Custom

Artisans meticulously follow several customs while crafting the idols, with soil being of paramount importance. They emphasize that the idol of the Goddess is incomplete without soil from the courtyard of a courtesan. It's an essential tradition that everyone adheres to. Permission is always sought before taking the soil from their courtyards.

The Legend Behind the Tradition

According to a popular legend, a group of courtesan were once on their way to bathe in the Ganges River. On their path, they encountered a leper who pleaded with passersby to help him bathe in the holy river. Everyone ignored him, but the courtesan took pity on him and helped him bathe. The leper was none other than Lord Shiva himself. Touched by their compassion, Shiva revealed his true form and offered them a boon. The courtesan wished that no Durga idol would be considered complete without soil from their courtyards. Shiva granted them this boon, and the tradition has been followed ever since.

Another Significant Reason

There's also a psychological reason behind incorporating soil from the courtyards of courtesan into Durga idols. It's believed that when a man enters the house of a courtesan, he leaves behind the fruits of all his good deeds at the doorstep. Therefore, the soil of their courtyards is considered sacred. This is another reason why it's used in making the idols of the Goddess.

Disclaimer

The information provided in this article is based on astrologers, almanacs, religious texts, and beliefs. We are merely a medium for conveying this information to you. Users are requested to consider this information as information only.

