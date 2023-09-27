Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Navratri 2023: Facts behind the colours associated with each goddess

    Navratri, the nine-night festival celebrated with great festival in India, holds profound spiritual significance. It is dedicated to various forms of the goddess Durga, each symbolizing distinct aspects of feminine power.

    Navratri 2023: Facts behind the colours associated with each goddess rkn eai
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 4:50 PM IST

    Navratri, the nine-night festival celebrated with great festival in India, holds profound spiritual significance. It is dedicated to various forms of the goddess Durga, each symbolizing distinct aspects of feminine power. One captivating aspect of Navratri is the association of specific colours with each day, representing different goddesses.

    1)  Shailaputri Devi (Day 1 - Red): Known as the daughter of the Himalayas, she represents the Muladhara Chakra or the root chakra. Her colour, red, signifies strength and power.

    2)  Brahmacharini Devi (Day 2 - Green): This goddess is associated with wisdom, intelligence, enlightenment, faith, honesty, and purity in devotion. Green represents her attributes.

    3)  Chandraghanta Devi (Day 3 - Grey): With a half-moon on her forehead, she symbolizes courage, resolution, righteousness, and fearlessness. Grey reflects her fierce nature and ability to combat evil.

    4)  Kushmanda Devi (Day 4 - Yellow): As the creator of the universe, she embodies abundance, strength, health, and fortune. Yellow signifies brightness and glory.

    5)  Skandamata (Day 5 - Orange): This deity resembles a mother who protects her children from evil and demons. Orange represents her qualities of wisdom, brightness, and serenity.

    6)  Katyayani Devi (Day 6 - Red): She purifies sins, removes obstacles, and banishes evil energy. Red symbolizes her intense rage and strength.

    7)  Kalaratri Devi (Day 7 - Green): Destroyer of demons Chandha and Mundha, she is associated with the Crown Chakra and the color green, signifying transformation and power.

    8)  Maha Gauri Devi (Day 8 - Dark Blue): Also known as Shwetambardhara, she offers sustenance, vitality, strength, harmony, and motherhood. Dark blue represents her immense power.

    9)  Siddhidhatri Devi (Day 9 - Pink): This manifestation of Goddess Saraswati is known for her spiritual and meditation abilities, granting mental stability and peace. Pink symbolizes compassion and purity.

    During Navratri, these colors not only adorn the goddess but also influence the attire and decorations, infusing each day with its unique energy and significance. This celebration is a vibrant tapestry of devotion, culture, and spirituality, where colors play a vital role in honoring the divine feminine in all her glory.

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2023, 5:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Air India new uniform: Manish Malhotra to design new and modern outfits vkp

    Air India new uniform: Manish Malhotra to design new and modern outfits

    World Tourism Day 2023: Explore India's 7 most serene meditation and yoga centres snt eai

    World Tourism Day 2023: Explore India's 7 most serene meditation and yoga centres

    Food to Mood: How nutrition helps your mental well-being SHG EAI

    Food to Mood: How nutrition helps your mental well-being

    World Tourism Day 2023: 5 hidden forts and palaces of India waiting to be rediscovered snt eai

    World Tourism Day 2023: 5 hidden forts and palaces of India waiting to be rediscovered

    World Tourism Day 2023: From Tarkarli to Karwar - a look at India's 5 undiscovered coastal treasures snt eai

    World Tourism Day 2023: From Tarkarli to Karwar - a look at India's 5 undiscovered coastal treasures

    Recent Stories

    UP man, accused of molesting girl, injured in police firing while attempting to flee from custody - WATCH snt

    UP man, accused of molesting girl, injured in police firing while attempting to flee from custody - WATCH

    Former CM Kumaraswamy Criticizes Congress Government's Handling of Cauvery Water Issue

    Former CM Kumaraswamy Criticizes Congress Government's Handling of Cauvery Water Issue

    Commander Joe Bidens canine, strikes again: Bites secret service agent, 11th incident this year AJR

    Commander, Joe Biden's canine, strikes again: Bites secret service agent, 11th incident this year

    Air India new uniform: Manish Malhotra to design new and modern outfits vkp

    Air India new uniform: Manish Malhotra to design new and modern outfits

    cricket Graeme Smith sets sights on making SA20 the pinnacle of T20 cricket osf

    Graeme Smith aims to make SA20 the biggest T20 league outside IPL

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon