Navratri 2023: Facts behind the colours associated with each goddess

Navratri, the nine-night festival celebrated with great festival in India, holds profound spiritual significance. It is dedicated to various forms of the goddess Durga, each symbolizing distinct aspects of feminine power. One captivating aspect of Navratri is the association of specific colours with each day, representing different goddesses.

1) Shailaputri Devi (Day 1 - Red): Known as the daughter of the Himalayas, she represents the Muladhara Chakra or the root chakra. Her colour, red, signifies strength and power.

2) Brahmacharini Devi (Day 2 - Green): This goddess is associated with wisdom, intelligence, enlightenment, faith, honesty, and purity in devotion. Green represents her attributes.

3) Chandraghanta Devi (Day 3 - Grey): With a half-moon on her forehead, she symbolizes courage, resolution, righteousness, and fearlessness. Grey reflects her fierce nature and ability to combat evil.

4) Kushmanda Devi (Day 4 - Yellow): As the creator of the universe, she embodies abundance, strength, health, and fortune. Yellow signifies brightness and glory.

5) Skandamata (Day 5 - Orange): This deity resembles a mother who protects her children from evil and demons. Orange represents her qualities of wisdom, brightness, and serenity.

6) Katyayani Devi (Day 6 - Red): She purifies sins, removes obstacles, and banishes evil energy. Red symbolizes her intense rage and strength.

7) Kalaratri Devi (Day 7 - Green): Destroyer of demons Chandha and Mundha, she is associated with the Crown Chakra and the color green, signifying transformation and power.

8) Maha Gauri Devi (Day 8 - Dark Blue): Also known as Shwetambardhara, she offers sustenance, vitality, strength, harmony, and motherhood. Dark blue represents her immense power.

9) Siddhidhatri Devi (Day 9 - Pink): This manifestation of Goddess Saraswati is known for her spiritual and meditation abilities, granting mental stability and peace. Pink symbolizes compassion and purity.

During Navratri, these colors not only adorn the goddess but also influence the attire and decorations, infusing each day with its unique energy and significance. This celebration is a vibrant tapestry of devotion, culture, and spirituality, where colors play a vital role in honoring the divine feminine in all her glory.