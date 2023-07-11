Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    National Simplicity Day 2023: 7 simple ways to LIVE a simple life

    Remember, simplicity looks different for everyone. Find what works for you and aligns with your values. By simplifying your life, you can create space for what truly matters and find greater fulfilment and peace.

    National Simplicity Day is observed on July 12th each year to honour the birthday of Henry David Thoreau, an American author, philosopher, and proponent of simple living. Thoreau advocated for a minimalistic and intentional lifestyle, emphasizing the importance of embracing nature, finding contentment in simplicity, and prioritizing inner values over material possessions. On this day, people are encouraged to reflect on their lives, simplify their routines, declutter their surroundings, and focus on what truly matters. It serves as a reminder to slow down, reduce stress, and find joy in life's simple pleasures. National Simplicity Day inspires individuals to cultivate a more mindful and balanced approach to living.

    Living a simple life is about embracing minimalism, reducing stress, and finding contentment in the simple joys. Here are seven simple ways to incorporate this mindset into your daily life:

    1. Declutter: Simplify your physical surroundings by decluttering your home and letting go of items you no longer need or use. Create a space that feels calm and organized.
    2. Prioritize: Identify your core values and priorities. Focus on what truly matters to you and allocate your time, energy, and resources accordingly. Say no to unnecessary commitments and distractions.
    3. Practice mindfulness: Be present in the moment and cultivate awareness of your thoughts, emotions, and surroundings. Engage in activities mindfully, savoring each experience without rushing or multitasking.
    4. Disconnect from technology: Take regular breaks from screens and social media. Set boundaries and allocate specific times for checking emails and notifications to reduce digital overwhelm and increase real-life connections.
    5. Simplify your schedule: Avoid overcommitting and feeling constantly rushed. Create a balanced schedule for rest, leisure, and quality time with loved ones. Learn to appreciate the beauty of slowing down.
    6. Embrace nature: Spend time outdoors, connect with nature, and appreciate its beauty. Engage in activities like walking, gardening, or sitting in a park to solace and rejuvenate.
    7. Cultivate gratitude: Practice gratitude by focusing on the blessings in your life. Keep a gratitude journal, express appreciation to others, and find joy in the simple pleasures surrounding you.

    Remember, simplicity looks different for everyone. Find what works for you and aligns with your values. By simplifying your life, you can create space for what truly matters and find greater fulfillment and peace.

