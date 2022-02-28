  • Facebook
    National Science Day 2022: Some unknown facts about CV Raman, know significance of the day

    'Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future' is the theme of National Science Day 2022. Here's everything you need to know:

    National Science Day 2022 Some unknown facts about CV Raman know significance of the day gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 28, 2022, 8:35 AM IST
    National Science Day is observed on February 28 to honour the discovery of the Raman Effect, a spectroscopic phenomenon, by Indian physicist Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman. While working at the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science in Kolkata, CV Raman developed the Raman Effect.  Since 1987, India has observed this day as National Science Day to honour the great scientist.

    'Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future' is the subject of National Science Day 2022.

    About CV Raman:

    • Dr. Raman was the first Indian, Asian, and non-white person to receive a Nobel Prize in Science and Technology for his discovery in 1928. A year later, he received the knight's bachelor honour and was elected to the Royal Society.
    • He received the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930 "for his work on light scattering and the discovery of the effect named after him." 
    • In 1933, Dr Raman became the first Indian Director of IISc in Bangalore. 
    • Following India's independence in 1947, Dr Raman became the country's first National Professor.
    • In 1954, CV Raman was awarded the highest civilian honour in India, the Bharat Ratna.
    • The National Council for Science and Technology Communication requested that the Government of India recognise February 28 as National Science Day in 1986. The Indian government adopted the suggestion, and the day was designated as National Science Day. 

    Significance of the day:

    • The goal of National Science Day is to raise public awareness of the value of science and its applications. 
    • National Scientific Day is observed by holding public speeches, radio and television programmes, science movies, science exhibitions on specific subjects and concepts, discussions, quiz contests, lectures, and science model displays.
    • The Department of Science and Technology's (DST) National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) is the key organisation for supporting and coordinating National Science Day celebrations across the country, notably at scientific institutes and research laboratories

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2022, 8:35 AM IST
