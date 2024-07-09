Mumbai: Woman spends Rs 2.5 lakh on gold chain for dog, netizens react; video goes viral (WATCH)

Mumbai woman Sarita Saldanha bought a thick gold chain for her pet dog, Tiger. It cost her Rs 2.5 lakh. Anil Jewellers in Chembur shared a video of Sarita Saldanha purchasing a gold chain for her dog.

Pet owners like spoiling their animals with the greatest food, vet attention, and perhaps even treats. However, a woman in Mumbai went above and above when she recently spent Rs 2.5 lakh on a 35-gram gold necklace for her dog named Tiger, according to Hindustan Times. A nearby jeweller in Chembur posted a video of the pet owner browsing for the pricey jewellery, and that's when the tale went viral.

In the video, Tiger waits patiently as his owner chooses the ideal chain when they arrive at the jewellery store. The video finishes with Indie dog joyfully wagging his tail—it's obvious he's happy with his new bling—after she delicately fastens the necklace around Tiger's neck.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the shop wrote, “Our patron Sarita decided to celebrate her beloved dog Tiger’s birthday in a special way. To mark the occasion, she went to Anil Jewellers and chose a stunning chain for her paw friend. The chain, delicately crafted and gleaming in the sunlight, was the perfect gift for the day. When she presented it to Tiger, his tail wagged with excitement as she gently clasped the chain around his neck."

The video became popular after it was posted online, receiving over 87,000 views to date. The video received mixed reactions from social media users. While some find the gesture “cute”, others find the dog owner “showing off”.

One person commented, "These angels of God deserve everything and beyond," in response to the video. Nothing can stand in the way of their devotion, love, and trust." Another said, "I'm so glad it's an independent."

A remark said, "BEST thing she did on Earth." "Golden bhai," wrote someone else. One person said, "Dog loyalty is worth billions of times more than human loyalty. Mam has shown her cat so incredible respect."

“Dogs aren’t materialistic, but definitely humans are!” wrote another while a user commented, “Gareebo ko khaana khilade (You should have fed the poor instead).”

