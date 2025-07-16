The monsoon season brings relief from the heat but also increases the risk of infections and digestive issues. Eating the right foods can boost immunity and protect your body—here are seven essential foods to include and avoid for a healthy monsoon.

Monsoon heralds a much welcome change from the summer heat; but with it comes a host of seasonal infections, digestive disorders, and lowered immunity. The maintenance of health during monsoon requires mindful eating and changes in dietary habits that befit the damp and humid climate. The right foods can go a long way toward boosting immunity and improving digestion, thereby warding off monsoon-related ailments.

7 Foods to Include and Avoid in Your Diet

1. Ginger and Turmeric

Both are natural immunity boosters having anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. Add them to tea or soups or use in everyday cooking to help prevent infections and improve digestion.

2. Fresh Seasonal Fruits (Jamun, Pomegranate, Pears)

These fruits are rich sources of vitamins, antioxidants, and fibers. They detoxify the body, strengthen immunity, and control the blood sugar levels. Always prefer freshly cut fruits instead of those sold by the roadside.

3. Bitter Vegetables (Bitter Gourd, Bottle Gourd)

Bitter vegetables help in flushing out toxins and protecting against stomach infections. Bottle gourd, being light and hydrating, is considered easy on the digestive system, making it a good choice for monsoon meals.

4. Warm Soups and Stews

Homemade soups made out of lentils, chicken, or seasonal vegetables should promptly set the mood for raining days. These are easy to digest and can be spiced with pepper and garlic or herbs to ward off colds and coughs.

Foods to Avoid for Preventing Illnesses

5. Leafy Greens (Spinach, Cabbage)

Although they are nutritional, leafy greens tend to attract a lot of dirt and moisture during monsoon, leading to potential contamination and stomach infections. Should they be consumed, a thorough wash followed by well-cooked preparation is a must.

6. Fried and Oily Foods (Pakoras, Samosas)

With high humidity slowing down digestion, oily foods take longer to process, if at all, under such weather conditions. Fried snacks may also be prepared in reused oil, thus posing higher risks of acidity and potential food poisoning at this time of the year.

7. Seafood and Raw Salads

The monsoon is the breeding season for many fish, therefore the risk of contamination is high. Especially when made outside, raw salads may be contaminated with unwashed or infected vegetables. For safety, stick with cooked proteins and steamed vegetables.

Other Pointers for Monsoon Eating

Drink only boiled or filtered water to prevent waterborne diseases.

Avoid cold drinks, sodas, and cold desserts; they may aggravate weak digestion.

Add foods rich in probiotics, such as curd and buttermilk, for gut health support.

Eat freshly prepared dishes; do not eat leftovers.

During the monsoon, care taken in food habits can assist in avoiding infections and all kinds of stomach issues. Warm, nourishing, ember-boosting foods should be the order of the day while one should especially avoid those that spoil or are hard to digest. Hence, the few conscious alterations can allow one to enjoy the rains without putting their health and energy on the line.