Meet Kisbu from Kerala, who turned model from balloon seller

    Kisbu was selling balloons near a temple when photographer Arjun Krishnan spotted her and gave her a makeover; take a look

    First Published Mar 9, 2022, 4:33 PM IST

    Kerala photographer Arjun Krishnan has recently shared some fantastic pictures on his Instagram page of a street hawker who has become an Internet sensation. The street hawker, a balloons seller, named Kisbu was spotted at the Andalur Kavu festival and is now viral on social media.

    Kisbu got a fantastic makeover for the pictures. According to Remya Prajul, the makeup artist Kisbu got a manicure, pedicure, and facial before finishing her makeup. It was a total transformation, all thanks to Remya Prajul.

    Kisbu used to selling balloons near a temple when photographer Arjun Krishnan spotted her. He tole NDTV that he spotted Kisbu selling balloons at the Andalur Kavu festival on January 17. Struck by her natural beauty, he quickly took out his camera and took her pictures.

    After clicking some pictures, Arjun later went to Kisbu and her mother and showed them the images he had taken before. Arjun says they were delighted by the pictures. Soon he shared the images on social media, which went viral. After getting Kisbu's parents to agree to a photoshoot, makeup artist Remya Prajul worked on her transformation. 

    Kisbu was seen in a traditional Kasavu saree with gold jewellery in the photoshoot pictures. Arjun Krishnan received an overwhelming response on his Instagram page for Kisbu's pictures.

    A few days ago, just like Kisbu, recently, a labourer from Kerala, also found viral on social media. Mammikka, who is also from Kerala's Kozhikode area, got a swish makeover as he posed for a local brand.  

