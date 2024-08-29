Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maximizing your retirement savings: Top investment options for a secure future

    To ensure a safe and enjoyable retirement, retirement planning is essential. These are some programs that will help you have more financial security as you age.
     

    Maximizing your retirement savings: Top investment options for a secure future
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 10:33 AM IST

    Retirement planning is crucial as it ensures financial security and independence in later years, allowing individuals to maintain their lifestyle and meet essential needs without relying on others. It helps manage inflation, healthcare costs, and unforeseen expenses, providing peace of mind and a comfortable retirement. Early planning maximizes savings and investments, ensuring a stable and fulfilling post-work life.
    Here are some plans you can check.

    Atal Pension Yojana
    The Atal Pension Yojana (APY), which was introduced in 2015, is a useful retirement scheme targeted for those between the ages of 18 and 40. All participants must contribute every month until they turn sixty years old. You may receive a pension each month of between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 5,000, depending on the amount you invested. With the help of this plan, you can continue to be financially independent after retirement with a steady income. Keep in mind that donations must be made for at least 20 years, and this program is not meant for taxpayers.

    National Pension System (NPS)
    An additional strong choice for retirement planning is the National Pension System (NPS). Those who are 18 to 60 years old may participate in this scheme. In the event of an emergency, you may withdraw up to 60% of your total before retiring. You can buy an annuity with the remaining 40% to receive a monthly pension. This plan's benefits are further enhanced by the fact that your monthly pension is determined by the value of your annuity.

    Post Office Monthly Income Scheme
    Another excellent choice is the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS), which has an annual interest rate of 7.4%. A single account may only have up to Rs 9 lakh, whereas a combined account may have up to Rs 15 lakh in deposits. You can get a consistent monthly income of up to Rs 9,250 if you have a joint account. This plan, which works like a pension, offers a steady monthly income.
     

