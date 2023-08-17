Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mastering jet lag: 8 tips to conquer time zone transitions

    Discover how to conquer jet lag with professional advice for rapid adjustment, slumber control, hydration, luminosity exposure, caffeine consumption, cozy sleep areas, melatonin deliberations, and conversations about medication.

    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 5:03 PM IST

    Jetlag, the unwelcome side effect of crossing time zones, can put a damper on your travel enthusiasm. But fear not! With the right tactics, you can minimize its influence and quickly adjust to your new environment. In this blog, we'll dive into the science behind time difference, explore efficient coping mechanisms, and empower you with practical suggestions to conquer its obstacles. Say farewell to drowsiness and embrace a more seamless transition to your destination's time zone.

    Time difference, an outcome of quick time zone changes, disturbs your body's circadian rhythm, causing symptoms like tiredness, emotional fluctuations, and sleep disruptions. Your inner timekeeper fights to readjust, impacting your sleep-wake cycles.

    1. Quick Adaptation: Upon arrival, synchronize your devices with the new time zone and adapt your daily schedule accordingly. Consuming meals and resting in sync with the local time can aid your body in adjusting more rapidly.

    2. Efficient Sleep Management: Maximize sleep while in the air, particularly during the nighttime of your destination. Consider utilizing noise-canceling headphones, eye masks, and travel pillows to ensure a peaceful slumber.

    3. Maintain Hydration:Combat tghe common travel woe of dehydration by consuming ample amounts of water before, during, and after your flight. Sufficient hydration can alleviate symptoms of jet lag and travel fatigue.

    4. Utilize the Power of Light: The exposure to natural light plays a vital role in resetting your body's internal clock. Seek morning sunlight when traveling east and embrace evening light when traveling west to aid your body in adjusting.

    5. Caffeine as a Tool: Moderate consumption of caffeine can heighten alertness throughout the day. However, limit intake during the afternoon and evening to prevent disturbances in sleep.

    6. Create a Cozy Sleep Environment: Ensure that your sleeping surroundings promote restfulness. Adjust the room temperature, eliminate disturbances, and bring along familiar items that induce relaxation.

    7. The Role of Melatonin: Consider incorporating melatonin supplements to regulate sleep. Prior to usage, consult your doctor and adhere to the recommended dosage to avoid undesirable side effects.

    8. Discussion on Medications: Discuss the usage of sleep aids with your doctor, particularly for managing insomnia induced by jet lag. Understand the potential advantages and disadvantages before reaching a decision.

