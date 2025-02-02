Makeup in a Minute: 10 quick tips for a polished look on busy mornings

Mornings can be chaotic, and when you’re trying to balance getting ready for work, college, or an important event, there’s often no time to perfect your makeup. The good news is, you don’t need to sacrifice a polished appearance just because you’re in a rush. With the right makeup hacks, you can look effortlessly put-together in no time.

Here are some 10 time-saving makeup tips and tricks to help you get ready quickly without compromising on style;



1. Multi-Use products are your best friend

When you're pressed for time, it’s essential to streamline your routine with versatile products. Look for makeup items that serve multiple purposes so you can cut down on time and space in your makeup bag.

Tinted moisturiser or BB cream: skip the foundation, primer, and moisturiser. A good tinted moisturiser or BB cream combines skincare benefits with light coverage, evening out your complexion and hydrating it in one go.

- Lip and Cheek Stain: Use a lip and cheek stain or cream blush to add colour to both your lips and cheeks with one swipe. These products tend to last longer and blend seamlessly, saving you precious minutes.

- Eyeshadow Stick: Instead of applying separate eyeshadows, primers, and eyeliners, opt for a creamy eyeshadow stick. It glides on effortlessly, and you can use it as a base, crease colour, or even a quick eyeliner with a smudged effect.

2. Skip the concealer, use a colour-correcting primer

While concealer can be a lifesaver, it can also be time-consuming, especially when you have multiple blemishes, dark circles, or redness to cover. Instead of layering multiple products, try a colour-correcting primer. Choose a green primer for redness, a peach or orange one for dark circles, and a purple one for dullness. These primers neutralise imperfections before you even apply foundation, reducing the need for heavy concealer.

3. Focus on the eyes

When you don’t have time for a full face of makeup, focusing on your eyes is an effective way to look more polished instantly.

- Quick Mascara Application: A coat or two of mascara can make your eyes appear larger and more awake. If you’re feeling extra rushed, use volumising mascara that adds fullness and length with one swipe.

- Bold Brows: Well-defined brows can frame your face and elevate your overall look. Use a brow gel or pencil to fill in sparse areas and set them in place. Opt for a product with a spoolie brush for easy blending.

- Eyeliner Hack: If you’re not into perfect eyeliner, try using a dark eyeshadow with a damp angled brush to line your eyes. This technique is quicker, less fussy, and gives a softer, smudged look.

4. Use setting spray for long-lasting results

When you're pressed for time, setting spray can make a significant difference. After you’ve finished your makeup, spritz a setting spray over your face to lock in your look and ensure it lasts throughout the day. It’s an effortless and quick step that adds longevity to your makeup without requiring touch-ups.

5. Simplify your contour routine

While contouring can be a time-consuming and complex process, you don't have to overdo it to define your features. Instead of layering powders or creams, opt for a cream bronzer or stick highlighter. A few quick swipes along your cheekbones, jawline, and nose bridge can create a subtle contour in minutes. Blend with your fingers or a makeup sponge for a more natural finish.

6. Skip the powder, go for a dewy look

Powder can be a lifesaver for setting makeup, but when you’re short on time, you don’t need to go through the extra step. Instead, aim for a dewy finish with a hydrating foundation or tinted moisturiser. If you have oily skin, consider a setting spray with a matte finish instead of powder to control shine while keeping your skin looking fresh.

7. Create a quick, fresh-faced look with a bold lip

A bold lip can effortlessly elevate your look when you're short on time. Even with minimal makeup, a bright red, berry, or nude lip can enhance your appearance. Select a long-wearing liquid lipstick that doesn't necessitate frequent touch-ups, and you'll be ready to go.

8. Streamline your brushes and tools

Instead of using multiple brushes for different steps, limit your tools to a few versatile ones. Use a flat foundation brush for applying your tinted moisturiser and concealer, a fluffy brush for blush or bronzer, and a small angled brush for brows and eyeliner. Opt for multi-purpose tools, like a dual-ended brush, to further reduce the number of items you need.

9. Master the art of the 5-minute face

If you anticipate a hectic schedule, it can be beneficial to devise a quick makeup routine that takes no more than five minutes to complete. This routine might include tinted moisturiser, mascara, brow gel, and a quick swipe of lipstick or blush. Repeat this routine several times to become accustomed to applying products swiftly without feeling overwhelmed.

10. Embrace the "No Makeup" makeup look

If you're looking for a quick, effortless approach, consider the "no makeup" makeup look. The goal is to enhance your natural features rather than mask them. Focus on even skin tone, natural-looking brows, and subtle eye makeup, using products that are lightweight and easy to apply. This look allows you to still appear fresh and polished without spending too much time in front of the mirror.

With these makeup hacks, even the busiest mornings can be transformed into a chance to look polished and put together in no time. By simplifying your routine and using multi-purpose products, you’ll be able to embrace a flawless, time-efficient makeup regimen. Remember, practice makes perfect, so experiment with these tips to find what works best for you and helps you conquer your mornings with confidence.

Latest Videos