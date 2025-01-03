Mahakumbh 2025: IRCTC launches Bharat Gaurav train from Pune to Prayagraj

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is launching a special 'Bharat Gaurav train' service to connect Pune to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj for the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela 2025.

Author
Neha Choudhary
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 4:24 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 4:27 PM IST

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is launching a special 'Bharat Gaurav train' service to connect Pune to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj for the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela 2025. This-  program seeks to give pilgrims a comfortable transportation experience to one of the world's largest religious gatherings. 


Key Details About the Bharat Gaurav Train:
1) The train will operate for the Mahakumbh Mela period of Jan 15 to Feb 23, 2025. 
2) There will be 14 coaches on the Bharat Gaurav train accommodate about 750 people.
3) You can board the train from multiple stations in Maharashtra, including Pune, Lonavala, Karjat, Panvel, Kalyan, Nashik, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon, and Bhusaval.

The train will stop in spiritual locations including Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya, enabling pilgrims to see the sacred sites.

The Mahakumbh Gram IRCTC Tent City at Prayagraj package includes travel, food, and accommodation for pilgrims attending the Mela. The goal of this package is to give visitors attending the Mahakumbh Mela a hassle-free experience.

Ticket Prices: 
Economy Class (Sleeper): 22,940 Rs. 
Standard Class (3AC): 32,440 Rs.
Comfort Class (2AC): 40,130 Rs.


About Mahakumbh Mela 2025:

The Mahakumbh Mela is a famous Hindu festival that attracts millions of pilgrims from all over the world. It will be held from Jan 13 to Feb 26, 2025, with the auspicious Siddhi Yoga on Jan 29, 2025.

The Mahakumbh Mela occurs once every 12 years, with the last Mahakumbh held in 2013 and the Ardh Kumbh taking place in 2019.

