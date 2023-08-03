Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahabalipuram to Marina: 6 serene beaches of Tamil Nadu

    Discover the enchanting beaches of Tamil Nadu, India's coastal paradise. From the iconic Marina Beach to serene Rameswaram, explore 6 captivating destinations offering sun, sand, and spirituality. Plan your perfect vacation in this tropical haven.
     

    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu, located on the southeastern coast of India, is a treasure trove of breathtaking beaches that offer a perfect blend of sun, sand, and sea. With its 1,076 km long coastline, this vibrant state boasts some of the most stunning and serene coastal destinations in the country. Whether you seek a peaceful escape or an adventurous beach holiday, Tamil Nadu has something to cater to every traveler's desires. In this article, we will take you on a virtual tour of the mesmerizing Tamil Nadu beaches, revealing their unique charm and irresistible allure.

    Marina Beach
    Undoubtedly one of the most iconic and longest urban beaches in the world, Marina Beach stretches across 13 km along the Bay of Bengal. Its golden sands, shimmering blue waters, and stunning sunsets make it a favorite spot for locals and tourists alike. Visitors can indulge in activities like horseback riding, beach volleyball, and sampling local street food along the promenade.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Kanyakumari Beach
    At the southernmost tip of India, where the Arabian Sea, the Bay of Bengal, and the Indian Ocean converge, lies the enchanting Kanyakumari Beach. The unique spectacle of witnessing both sunrise and sunset from the same spot is a major attraction here. The beach also houses the Thiruvalluvar Statue and Vivekananda Rock Memorial, adding cultural and historical significance to its natural splendor.

    Covelong Beach
    Located just a short drive from Chennai, Covelong Beach is a hidden gem that beckons surfers and water sports enthusiasts. The beach's gentle waves and shallow waters create a safe environment for beginners to learn surfing. Additionally, visitors can explore the ancient Dutch Fort, now converted into a luxury beach resort, adding a touch of history to the coastal experience.

    Rameswaram Beach
    Steeped in spirituality, Rameswaram Beach holds great religious significance as it is believed to be the place where Lord Rama built a bridge to Lanka. Pilgrims and tourists throng this pristine beach to take a dip in its holy waters before visiting the famous Ramanathaswamy Temple. The beach's tranquility and picturesque surroundings offer a unique sense of peace and devotion.

    Mahabalipuram Beach
    Combining history with natural beauty, Mahabalipuram Beach is famous for its ancient shore temples and rock-cut sculptures, designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The beach's tranquil ambiance and the melodious sound of waves make it an ideal spot for meditation and introspection. Visitors can also relish freshly caught seafood from the numerous shacks lining the coast.

    Dhanushkodi Beach
    At the ghost town of Dhanushkodi, one can witness the meeting point of the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean. The serene beach and its surrounding ruins add an element of mystery and allure. Though accessible by 4x4 vehicles, the journey to Dhanushkodi is adventurous and rewarding, making it a must-visit for offbeat travelers.

    Tamil Nadu's spectacular beaches offer a magical escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. From the bustling Marina Beach in Chennai to the spiritual ambience of Rameswaram, each beach has its own distinct charm. Whether you're seeking relaxation, adventure, or a spiritual experience, the Tamil Nadu coastline has it all. Plan your next vacation to these pristine shores and immerse yourself in the natural beauty and rich culture that make these beaches truly exceptional. Remember, the sun, sand, and sea are waiting to embrace you on this coastal paradise journey!

