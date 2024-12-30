Long Weekends in 2025: Mark your calendars NOW
Long weekends are always enjoyable as they give us the freedom to relax without the burden of obligations. Here's the full list of all public holidays that can be turned into long weekends in 2025.
Here's the full list of all public holidays that can be turned into long weekends in 2025.
Long weekends in January
Saturday, January 11
Sunday, January 12
Monday, January 13: take the day off
Tuesday, January 14: Pongal, Makar Sankranti
Long weekends in March
Thursday, March 13: Holika Dahana
Friday, March 14: Holi
Saturday, March 15
Sunday, March 16
Saturday, March 29
Sunday, March 30
Monday, March 31: Eid-Ul-Fitar
Long weekends in April
Thursday, April 10: Mahavir Jayanti
Friday, April 11: take the day off
Saturday, April 12
Sunday, April 13: Vaisakhi
Friday, April 18: Good Friday
Saturday, April 19
Sunday, April 20: Easter
Long weekends in May
Saturday, May 10
Sunday, May 11
Monday, May 12: Buddha Purnima
Long weekends in August
Friday, August 15: Independence Day
Saturday, August 16: Janmashtami
Sunday, August 17
Long weekends in September
Friday, September 5: Id-e-milad, Onam
Saturday, September 6
Sunday, September 7
Long weekends in October
Wednesday, October 1: Maha Navami (restricted)
Thursday, October 2: Dussehra, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
Friday, October 3: take the day off
Saturday, October 4
Sunday, October 5
Saturday, October 18
Sunday, October 19
Monday, October 20: Diwali
Thursday, October 23: Bhai dooj
Friday, October 24: take the day off
Saturday, October 25
Sunday, October 26
Long weekends in December
Thursday, December 25: Christmas
Friday, December 26: take the day off
Saturday, December 27
Sunday, December 28
Other important holidays in 2025 that will fall on weekends:
Republic Day- Falls on January 26, Sunday
Ram Navami – Falls on April 16, Sunday
Moharram – Falls on July 6, Sunday
Bakrid – Falls on June 7, Saturday
Raksha Bandhan – Falls on August 9, Saturday
Janmashtami – Falls on August 16, Saturday