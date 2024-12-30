Long Weekends in 2025: Mark your calendars NOW

Long weekends are always enjoyable as they give us the freedom to relax without the burden of obligations. Here's the full list of all public holidays that can be turned into long weekends in 2025.

Many long weekends in the year 2025 can be enjoyed to the fullest. Long weekends are always enjoyable as they give us the freedom to relax without the burden of obligations. So let's know about the upcoming long weekends in 2025 so that you can plan your trip and spend time with your loved ones.



Here's the full list of all public holidays that can be turned into long weekends in 2025.

Long weekends in January

Saturday, January 11

Sunday, January 12

Monday, January 13: take the day off

Tuesday, January 14: Pongal, Makar Sankranti

Long weekends in March

Thursday, March 13: Holika Dahana

Friday, March 14: Holi

Saturday, March 15

Sunday, March 16

Saturday, March 29

Sunday, March 30

Monday, March 31: Eid-Ul-Fitar

Long weekends in April

Thursday, April 10: Mahavir Jayanti

Friday, April 11: take the day off

Saturday, April 12

Sunday, April 13: Vaisakhi

Friday, April 18: Good Friday

Saturday, April 19

Sunday, April 20: Easter

Long weekends in May

Saturday, May 10

Sunday, May 11

Monday, May 12: Buddha Purnima

Long weekends in August

Friday, August 15: Independence Day

Saturday, August 16: Janmashtami

Sunday, August 17

Long weekends in September

Friday, September 5: Id-e-milad, Onam

Saturday, September 6

Sunday, September 7

Long weekends in October

Wednesday, October 1: Maha Navami (restricted)

Thursday, October 2: Dussehra, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

Friday, October 3: take the day off

Saturday, October 4

Sunday, October 5

Saturday, October 18

Sunday, October 19

Monday, October 20: Diwali

Thursday, October 23: Bhai dooj

Friday, October 24: take the day off

Saturday, October 25

Sunday, October 26

Long weekends in December

Thursday, December 25: Christmas

Friday, December 26: take the day off

Saturday, December 27

Sunday, December 28

Other important holidays in 2025 that will fall on weekends:

Republic Day- Falls on January 26, Sunday

Ram Navami – Falls on April 16, Sunday

Moharram – Falls on July 6, Sunday

Bakrid – Falls on June 7, Saturday

Raksha Bandhan – Falls on August 9, Saturday

Janmashtami – Falls on August 16, Saturday

