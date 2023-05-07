Know what measures to take if you have nasal congestion

The main cause of a stuffy nose is inflammation of the nasal tissues. This is frequently brought on by allergies or respiratory illnesses like the flu and the common cold.1 It may also be brought on by specific drugs or hormonal changes during pregnancy.

Adults may experience symptoms similar to congestion if they have structural problems, including a deviated septum, enlarged turbinates, or nasal polyps.2 These issues could be hereditary, resulting from an injury, persistent allergies, or persistent sinusitis. Smoke from cigarettes and dry air can exacerbate stuffiness. Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy, a type of treatment for obstructive sleep apnea, can also cause nasal congestion.

Over-the-Counter Medications for a Stuffy Nose

Decongestants for the mouth and nose: Decongestants sold over the counter operate by constricting blood arteries in the nose. There are nasal and oral versions available. Sprays with nasal decongestants, such as Afrin (oxymetazoline), also relieve stuffy noses momentarily. Additionally, they should not be taken for more than three days due to the possibility of rebound congestion (sometimes referred to as "nasal spray addiction").

Non-Medical Solutions

It's not always necessary to use medication to cure stuffy noses. There are several over-the-counter medicines and homemade therapies that can be used to relieve mild sinus or nasal congestion.

When to Contact a Medical Professional:

A stuffy nose typically goes away on its own within a week. Long-lasting nasal congestion may indicate a severe sinus infection that requires medical attention.