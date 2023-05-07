Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Know what measures to take if you have nasal congestion

    The main cause of a stuffy nose is inflammation of the nasal tissues. This is frequently brought on by allergies or respiratory illnesses like the flu and the common cold.1 It may also be brought on by specific drugs or hormonal changes during pregnancy.

    Know what measures to take if you have nasal congestion ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 7, 2023, 10:02 PM IST

    Adults may experience symptoms similar to congestion if they have structural problems, including a deviated septum, enlarged turbinates, or nasal polyps.2 These issues could be hereditary, resulting from an injury, persistent allergies, or persistent sinusitis. Smoke from cigarettes and dry air can exacerbate stuffiness. Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy, a type of treatment for obstructive sleep apnea, can also cause nasal congestion.

    Over-the-Counter Medications for a Stuffy Nose

    Decongestants for the mouth and nose: Decongestants sold over the counter operate by constricting blood arteries in the nose. There are nasal and oral versions available. Sprays with nasal decongestants, such as Afrin (oxymetazoline), also relieve stuffy noses momentarily. Additionally, they should not be taken for more than three days due to the possibility of rebound congestion (sometimes referred to as "nasal spray addiction").

    Non-Medical Solutions
    It's not always necessary to use medication to cure stuffy noses. There are several over-the-counter medicines and homemade therapies that can be used to relieve mild sinus or nasal congestion.Know what measures to take if you have nasal congestion ADC

    When to Contact a Medical Professional:
    A stuffy nose typically goes away on its own within a week. Long-lasting nasal congestion may indicate a severe sinus infection that requires medical attention.

     

    Last Updated May 7, 2023, 10:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here are 5 ways to better your sleep cycle naturally ADC

    Here are 5 ways to better your sleep cycle naturally

    Get glowing, hydrated skin in summer by avoiding these 5 practises

    Get glowing, hydrated skin in summer by avoiding these 5 practises

    Rabindra Jayanti 2023 Interesting facts about Rabindranath Tagore early life and his work MSW

    Rabindra Jayanti 2023: Interesting facts about Rabindranath Tagore’s early life and his work

    Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023: Remembering 'Bard Of Bengal' with his 6 famous lines MSW

    Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023: Remembering 'Bard Of Bengal' with his 6 famous lines

    Expert Advice: How to handle breakups positively? anr

    Expert Advice: How to handle breakups positively?

    Recent Stories

    Here are 3 fantastic natural supplements to aid you in handling summertime laziness arb

    Here are 3 fantastic natural supplements to aid you in handling summertime laziness

    From Suhana Khan to Khushi Kapoor: 7 star kids who can make strong impact with their Bollywood Debut in 2023 arb

    From Suhana Khan to Khushi Kapoor: 7 star kids who can make strong impact with their Bollywood Debut in 2023

    Pakistan airline flight enters Indian airspace for 10 minutes; Read details anr

    Pakistan airline flight enters Indian airspace for 10 minutes; Read details

    IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad: 'Joe Root plays Cricket today' - Fans ecstatic as Englishman makes RR debut against SRH-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Joe Root plays Cricket today' - Fans ecstatic as Englishman makes RR debut against SRH

    Karnataka Election 2023 PM Modi calls Gandhis a royal family says they are working against India interests gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi calls Gandhis a 'royal family', says they are working against India

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon