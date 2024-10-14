Is placing god idols on car dashboard safe for travelling? Read vastu tips

Placing god idols, especially Ganesha and Hanuman, on the car dashboard is considered auspicious according to Vastu. However, certain rules must be followed, such as the idol facing inwards and avoiding broken idols.

We often follow Vastu principles within our homes, but do we apply them to our vehicles? It's common to see god idols on car dashboards. But is it right or wrong? Which deity's idol should we place, and in which direction? If you have any confusion, let's explore the Vastu guidelines for placing god idols in cars.

Is it right to place a god idol in a car according to Vastu?

Some believe that god idols shouldn't be placed in cars, as deities should be kept in pure and sacred spaces. If you smoke, drink alcohol, or consume non-vegetarian food in your car, you should avoid placing an idol there. However, Vastu generally considers it auspicious to place god idols in cars. Especially, placing a Ganesha idol on the dashboard is believed to remove obstacles on the road. Similarly, a flying Hanuman idol is also considered auspicious. Lord Shiva symbolizes protection and benevolence; placing his image on the dashboard is believed to ensure safe travels.

Things to keep in mind when placing a god idol in your car:

1. The idol's face should be towards the car's interior, facing the driver and passengers.

2. Clean the idol daily with a clean cloth.

3. Avoid placing broken or damaged idols. If an idol gets damaged, immerse it immediately and replace it.

4. For safety and to avoid accidents, place Hanuman or Ganesha idols according to Vastu.

5. Refrain from smoking, drinking alcohol, or consuming non-vegetarian food in a car with a god idol.

6. Keeping a small black turtle inside the car is also considered very auspicious, believed to ward off negativity.

7. For protection during travel, place plain salt and baking soda in a paper under the car seat. This is believed to dispel negativity and promote positive energy.

8. Keeping crystals or natural stones inside the car is considered auspicious in Vastu, strengthening the earth element and ensuring safe travels.

9. Hanging Tibetan flags in the car, along with the idol, is considered auspicious. They symbolize prosperity and attract positive energy, circulating it around you as they flutter in the wind.

