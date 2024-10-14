Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is placing god idols on car dashboard safe for travelling? Read vastu tips

    Placing god idols, especially Ganesha and Hanuman, on the car dashboard is considered auspicious according to Vastu. However, certain rules must be followed, such as the idol facing inwards and avoiding broken idols.

    Is placing god idols on car dashboard safe for travelling? Read vastu tips RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 7:31 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 7:31 PM IST

    We often follow Vastu principles within our homes, but do we apply them to our vehicles? It's common to see god idols on car dashboards. But is it right or wrong? Which deity's idol should we place, and in which direction? If you have any confusion, let's explore the Vastu guidelines for placing god idols in cars.

    Is it right to place a god idol in a car according to Vastu?

    Some believe that god idols shouldn't be placed in cars, as deities should be kept in pure and sacred spaces. If you smoke, drink alcohol, or consume non-vegetarian food in your car, you should avoid placing an idol there. However, Vastu generally considers it auspicious to place god idols in cars. Especially, placing a Ganesha idol on the dashboard is believed to remove obstacles on the road. Similarly, a flying Hanuman idol is also considered auspicious. Lord Shiva symbolizes protection and benevolence; placing his image on the dashboard is believed to ensure safe travels.

     

    Things to keep in mind when placing a god idol in your car:

    1. The idol's face should be towards the car's interior, facing the driver and passengers.

    2. Clean the idol daily with a clean cloth.

    3. Avoid placing broken or damaged idols. If an idol gets damaged, immerse it immediately and replace it.

    4. For safety and to avoid accidents, place Hanuman or Ganesha idols according to Vastu.

    5. Refrain from smoking, drinking alcohol, or consuming non-vegetarian food in a car with a god idol.

    6. Keeping a small black turtle inside the car is also considered very auspicious, believed to ward off negativity.

    7. For protection during travel, place plain salt and baking soda in a paper under the car seat. This is believed to dispel negativity and promote positive energy.

    8. Keeping crystals or natural stones inside the car is considered auspicious in Vastu, strengthening the earth element and ensuring safe travels.

    9. Hanging Tibetan flags in the car, along with the idol, is considered auspicious. They symbolize prosperity and attract positive energy, circulating it around you as they flutter in the wind.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karva Chauth 2024: When will the moon rise? Know Puja, mantra, shubh muhurat and more RKK

    Karva Chauth 2024: When will the moon rise? Know Puja, mantra, shubh muhurat and more

    Health risks of using your phone in the bathroom: Germs and hygiene concerns NTI

    Health risks of using your phone in the bathroom: Germs and hygiene concerns

    Karwa Chauth 2024: 10 ways to restyle your wedding lehenga RBA

    Karwa Chauth 2024: 10 ways to restyle your wedding lehenga

    Numerology Predictions for October 13, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number AJR

    Numerology Predictions for October 13, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: October 13, 2024 - Favourable day for Leo, Aries may have stressful day and more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: October 13, 2024 - Favourable day for Leo, Aries may have stressful day and more

    Recent Stories

    'No one is allowed to extort Pashtuns': Pakistan Army gets 2-month ultimatum to leave Pashtun lands (WATCH)

    'No one is allowed to extort Pashtuns': Pakistan Army gets 2-month ultimatum to leave Pashtun lands (WATCH)

    Dates to Almonds: Eat THESE 6 dry fruits in the morning to lose weight faster gcw

    Dates to Almonds: Eat THESE 6 dry fruits in the morning to lose weight faster

    UP SHOCKER! 14-year-old girl allegedly raped, strangled, dumped in unconscious state in fields in Lucknow shk

    UP SHOCKER! 14-year-old girl allegedly raped, strangled, dumped in unconscious state in fields in Lucknow

    India withdraws High Commissioner, diplomats from Canada amid escalating row gcw

    India withdraws High Commissioner, diplomats from Canada amid escalating row

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt to set up 10 'Tourism Information Centers' in Prayagraj gcw

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt to set up 10 'Tourism Information Centers' in Prayagraj

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon