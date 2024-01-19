Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Is new JN.1 Variant a threat to India? Know about its symptom, isolation and more

    The role of public health measures in the fight against the new JN.1 Variant. Is it a threat to India? Follow all the preventive measures to combat the spread of the infection. 

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 19, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    In the recent wake of a surge in COVID cases with the JN.1 Variant in various parts of India, there seems to be a panic alarm hit in the general public. The new JN.1 variant is highly infectious and spreads quickly from person to person. So, although the number of cases currently is not concerning, it is recommended to stay vigilant and strictly follow all the preventive measures to combat the spread of the infection. 

    Preventive Measures to Follow

    · Avoid unnecessary public outings and being in the crowd

    · Use cloth masks while stepping out of the home or while in public or crowded places

    · Frequent handwashing upon returning home

    · He recommends thorough handwashing upon returning home 

    · Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, particularly mouth, eyes, and nose

    · Cover mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing

    · Avoid close contact with visibly sick people with COVID-like or flu-like symptoms or with those infected with COVID 

    Symptom Awareness and Isolation: It is crucial to be aware of COVID-like symptoms such as fever, sore throat, running nose, cough, and fatigue. Any individual experiencing these signs is advised to isolate themselves at home, promptly consult their healthcare provider, and get themselves tested. If the test returns positive, individuals are encouraged to follow all the instructions from their healthcare provider or doctor. It is recommended to adhere to all home quarantine rules if advised home quarantine.

    Monitoring and Hospitalization:  Regular monitoring of vital signs, especially fever and oxygen levels, is crucial. If there are any variations in vital signs, immediate contact with healthcare professionals is recommended. In cases where hospitalization is advised individuals are urged to comply.

    Is the new JN.1 Is variant a threat to India?
    The new JN.1 Variant is highly contagious but its symptoms are relatively mild. However, with the current lower morbidity and mortality rates, it is premature to draw definitive conclusions. Given the high number of Omicron variant infections in India, there is a possibility that the Indian population may have acquired herd immunity and hence there might be chances of considerably mild or decreased severity of the variant's impact on the Indian population.

    Role of Vaccination: Vaccination serves as a potent weapon in combating the spread of the new variant. Everyone must follow the guidelines set by the Government of India. Vaccination greatly helps prevent severe outcomes and reduce the overall impact of COVID-19 variants.

    Dr. Shivaraj A L, Consultant – Pulmonology -Manipal Hospital, Varthur Road

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2024, 7:30 AM IST
