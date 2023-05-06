International No Diet Day: Rihanna to Sophie Turner-8 celebs who called out the toxic diet culture

Despite all the awareness around body shaming and calling to action for body positivity, the toxic diet culture still exists. Young girls are wrongly influenced by many in the fashion industry to be the perfect model size. This leads to eating disorders and a breakdown of mental health among youngsters. Here are eight celebs who stood up again the toxic diet culture and told us that we are perfect the way we are:

Jennifer Lawrence

Lawrence slammed the idea of dieting to have a perfect body early in her career. Criticising the show Fashion Police she said, “You look how you look. Be comfortable. Like, what are you going to do? Be hungry every single day to make other people happy? That’s just dumb. And shows like the Fashion Police, and things like that, are just showing these generations of young people to judge people based on things that — they put values in all the things that are wrong.”

Demi Lovato

Lovato is the flag bearer of body positivity. She says that the toxic diet culture led to her body image issues and an eating disorder, from which she suffers till date. In an interview with People magazine, she said, “As someone recovering from a food disorder, it’s something that I want to put out there that you don’t have to diet in order to be happy.”

Jameela Jamil

Jamila started a podcast and an online community named ‘I Weigh’ to help people overcome their body image issues, so that they do not fall prey to the toxic diet culture. She wrote on Instagram, “I was so riddled with eating disorders when I was young. I listened to irresponsible celebrities and bought all these bad products and followed their TERRIBLE and toxic diet tips…”

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner has a unique way of standing up against things. She made a parody video, where she made jokes at influencers promoting weight loss products. In her funny video she says, “Today, I just wanted to promote this new powdered stuff that you put in your tea, and basically it makes you shit your brains out, and is totally really, really bad for me to be promoting to young women and young people everywhere but I don't really give a fuck because I'm getting paid money for it.

Mindy Kaling

The producer of ‘Never Have I Ever’, Mindy Kaling claims that she was the victim of the toxic diet culture. She started dieting in her early 20s and now sees how it affects her physical and mental health. “I wanna stop a cycle of yo-yo dieting and all that. I would love to never think about that again,” Mindy told InStyle in an interview.

Chrissy Teigen

Commenting about giving up on diet, Chrissy Teigen told People magazine, “I've thrown all of that out of the window. I've spent way too many years counting calories, scheduling too many workouts and trying to figure out my term for wellness for myself.” Chrissy has now learned to appreciate the more important things in her life and be content with who she is.

Amy Schumer

The 41-year-old comedian says that Hollywood has constantly pressured her to lose weight. A late-night show host, Howard Stern had joked as to why she did not lose weight “like 30 pounds.” And her apt response to it was that she did not want to subject herself to an unachievable diet for anyone. She considers herself beautiful and will not become the version of her everyone else wants.

Rihanna

Rihanna has been one of the torchbearers of the saying ‘You are beautiful no matter your size or shape’. It was back in 2010 when she told young people that they do not need to diet; they do not need to be a runway model. In an interview with You magazine she said, “You shouldn’t be pressured into trying to be thin by the fashion industry, because they only want models that are like human mannequins… you have to remember that it’s not practical or possible for an everyday woman to look like that...It’s not realistic, and it’s not healthy.”