International Mountain Day: Popular treks in India that you should at least take once in a lifetime

It is no exaggeration to say that trekking is one of the most popular adventure sports in India, famous world-wide. It is a lifetime experience, which offers you a high adrenaline rush and a chance to come close to the wonders of nature. International Mountain Day is observed on December 11 every year, which aims to encourage sustainable mountain development.

The day was designated by the United Nations General Assembly in 2003 and this year’s theme happens to be International Mountain Day: Sustainable Mountain Tourism. According to the official website of the United Nations (UN), mountains are home to 15 percent of the total population of the world and host about half of the world's biodiversity hotspots. Moreover, they also provide fresh water to half of humanity.

The day is also celebrated to highlight the importance of preserving the beauty of mountains across the world. Sustainable tourism in mountains can be seen as a contribution to creating additional and alternative livelihood options and promoting poverty alleviation, social inclusion, in addition to landscape and biodiversity conservation.

Winter treks in India are so special that one should try it at least once in their lifetime! What more than International Mountain Day to take some inspiration. Here are some top destinations for winter treks in India if you love chasing snow.

Hampta Pass Trek, Himachal Pradesh: Starting from village Hampta in the Kullu Valley and finishing at Chatru in the Lahaul & Spiti Valley, the popular Hampta Pass Trek is of around 35 km. The duration is of around 4 to 5 days, with the highest altitude being 4400 m. The scenery is breathtaking and the experiences are unforgettable. You walk past snow-covered valleys, dense deodar forests, floral meadows, crystal clear water streams, Himalayan avifauna and finally end it by walking through barren lands of Lahaul-Spiti.

Dodital Trek: It’s a simple trek that takes trekkers through small rivulets, dense forests, large grasslands and pristine beauty of nature. Situated at an altitude of 3000 m above the sea level, Dodital is a small lake that is situated in Uttarkashi district and is surrounded by oak and rhododendron trees.

Beas Kund Trek, Himachal Pradesh: One of the most challenging trekking places in India, Himachal Pradesh offers a wonderful short trek named as Beas Kund Trek. It is a popular long weekend trail in Manali. Walk along the banks of River Beas, as you enjoy wonderful views of the Pir Panjal ranges, and Dhundi and Bakarthach meadows. Climb upwards to arrive at the originating point of the river, a glacial lake. It is also called Beas Kund, which as per legends was the bathing site of Sage Vyas, the author of Mahabharata. No prior trekking experience is needed for this trek.

Valley of Flowers Trek, Uttarakhand: One of the best trekking tours in India, Valley of Flowers trek in Uttarakhand takes you to the UNESCO world heritage site and also the Sikh pilgrimage site of Hemkund Sahib. The trek distance is 55 km and the highest altitude is 3658 m. During the monsoon season, this pristine valley gets covered with various kinds of thousands of colorful high-altitude Himalayan flowers, making it look like a heaven.

Rupin Pass Trek, Garhwal, Uttarakhand: Garhwal region has the challenging Rupin Pass Trek, which is of around 7 days with the maximum altitude of around 15250 feet. This trek of approximately 52 km starts from Dhaula in Uttarakhand and ends at Sangla, Himachal Pradesh. Loved by expert trekkers, this trek is full of challenges and breathtaking scenery.

Baraadsar Lake Trek, Garhwal, Uttarakhand: This particular trek to Baraadsar Lake is indeed an ideal way to explore the magical beauty of Garhwal region. A trek to this pristine lake is also an adventurous one as one has to cross valleys, pass through boulder-strewn paths and a ridge. This trek begins from Dhaula and further leads to Bitri, Dhalka Dhar and Masundha Dhar, before opening to a large meadow area of Dev Bhasa. It is only after crossing the meadow that one gets to reach the Baraadsar Lake.

Roopkund Trek, Garhwal, Uttarakhand: It’s one of those treks that adventure enthusiasts look forward to. Roopkund Lake trek is a one-of-its-kind experience in the Garhwal Himalayas, and one gets to witness dramatic changes in the landscape. The trail is replete with dense forests and, as one proceeds further, human settlements as well as forest seems to blur; all that one can see from here are widespread meadows.

Chokramudi Trek, Munnar: Chokramudi trek in Munnar has tea estates, hills, high-altitude forests, and rivers along with mist-clad ambiance, offering a stunning sight. This is a wonderful trek for beginners who have a shortage of time but wish to experience the best of scenery of this hill town. The starting point of the trek is near the Chokramudi Mountain. The views of the highest peak of the Western Ghats, Anamudi, are matchless.

Kedartal Trek: Kedartal is a difficult trek compared to other Himalayan treks. This trek is for experienced trekkers, and adventure lovers. The trek climbs to the glacial Kedartal lake, which is surrounded by big mountains. Some of the most famous mountains rise in this cauldron are Mt Thalaysagar, Mt Bhrigupanth, Mt Nanda Parvat, Mt Jogin, and Mt Gangotri. This trek is extremely challenging with river crossings, spider walls, and the sheer altitude itself.