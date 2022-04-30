Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    International Labour Day 2022: Here's a list of wishes, quotes, messages, and WhatsApp status to share

    The day is celebrated to spread awareness about Labour's rights and mark their achievements. 

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 30, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    International Labour Day is celebrated on May 1, worldwide, commonly known as Worker's day. The day is celebrated to spread awareness about Labour's rights and mark their achievements. 

    Labour Day is mainly observed in India, China, and Cuba. It has its origins in the labour union movement, specifically the eight-hour movement. To celebrate their hard work and appreciate them, we have listed below some messages, quotes, and statuses to share with your co-workers and friends. Have a look,

    Wishes: 
    1) Work is never a disgrace; the disgrace is idleness. Happy International Labour Day.

    2) A worker is a maker and a great asset to each country. Happy Worker's Day. 

    3) Let's celebrate the workers and honour them for each nation's existence and growth. Happy Labour Day!

    4) Human dignity and artistic excellence are reflected through Labour. Happy Labour Day.

    5) There is zero laudable in work for work's sake. Happy Labour Day!

    6) Keeps three great evils at bay by working: boredom, vice, and need. Happy International Worker's Day!

    7) Single machine can perform the work of fifty ordinary men. However, no machine can perform the work of one extraordinary man. Happy International Labour Day. 

    8) Labours are the real backbone of the country, as the country is only able to stand firm because of them. Happy Labour Day! 

    Quotes:
    1) The magic is not that we do the work, but that we are happy doing it, Mother Teresa

    2) Nothing thrives without Labour, Sophocles

    3) Without outstanding Labour, no human masterpiece has been made, Andre Gide

    4) Labour is the one who makes a difference in everything, John Locke

    5) All Labour that benefits humanity has dignity, Martin Luther King Jr 

    6) Genius begins excellent works. Labour alone finishes them, Joseph Joubert

    Messages:
    1) All wealth is the result of Labour. Happy International Labour Day!

    2) I wish our nation's creators a pleased Labor Day! I appreciate everything you've done for the country. 

    3) Our daily lives run thanks to the hard work and dedication of workers from numerous industries smoothly. To the real heroes, a happy Labor Day!

    4) Happy Labour 2022! Your work, sweat, pain, everything matters. You truly deserve this celebration. Have a great day!

    Also Read: CREDAI Bengaluru organises fun-filled May day for construction labourers

    Also Read: Give labourers a hike instead of wasting money: Mayawati to Modi

     

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
