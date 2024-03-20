International Day of Happiness 2024: 7 ways to be happy and content

Every year, International Day of Happiness is observed on March 20. This year, the special day falls on a Wednesday. Happiness is not a single event, but rather a collection of behaviours. From thankfulness to keeping active, an expert explains how to get your daily dosage of pleasure.

International Day of Happiness 2024: Happiness is the driving force of our lives. It is important to find something to hold on to that can make us happy and let it guide us. We are replete with a thousand emotions, but of them all, happiness and hope are the ones that help us look forward to the next day.

Finding joy in the things we do, the things we aspire to be and the things we look forward to helps us to see the life we are about to have tomorrow. Happiness is crucial for human survival as it helps us to have hope for a better tomorrow.

Every year, the International Day of Happiness is observed to raise awareness about the importance of happiness in our lives. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things we must remember.

Here are seven ways to cultivate happiness and contentment.

Gratitude: Reflect on your blessings daily. This might be as easy as thanking your loved ones, your experiences, or simply a warm cup of tea or a gorgeous sunset.

Engage in Activities You Enjoy: Spend time building meaningful relationships with friends, family, and loved ones. Positive social relationships boost pleasure and well-being.

Live Mindfully: Be present and completely enjoy your life. By concentrating on the now rather than the past or future, mindfulness helps you enjoy life and minimises stress.

Do Things You Enjoy: Spend time on hobbies and activities you enjoy. Doing activities you enjoy, like painting, hiking, playing an instrument, or cooking, might improve your mood.

Take Care of Your Health: Prioritise your physical and mental health by eating right, exercising, getting enough sleep, and seeking assistance. Taking care of your body may improve your mental health since they are related.

Meaningful Goals: Set goals that reflect your beliefs and ambitions. Working towards a meaningful goal may provide you direction and fulfilment.

Be nice to Yourself: Be nice to yourself, especially in difficult circumstances. Give yourself the same compassion you would a friend in comparable circumstances.

