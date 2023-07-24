Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Incredible health benefits of Curd: A probiotic powerhouse for wellness

    Discover the amazing health benefits of curd, a probiotic-rich dairy delight that enhances digestion, boosts immunity, supports weight management, and promotes radiant skin and hair. Learn why incorporating curd into your diet can lead to a healthier and happier you.

    Incredible health benefits of Curd: A probiotic powerhouse for wellness MSW EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 6:04 PM IST

    Curd, also known as yogurt, is a popular dairy product that has been consumed for centuries due to its delicious taste and numerous health benefits. It is made by fermenting milk with the help of beneficial bacteria, primarily Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus. This fermentation process not only enhances the taste but also increases the nutritional value and health benefits of curd. However, individuals with lactose intolerance or milk allergies should exercise caution or seek lactose-free alternatives. As with any dietary changes, it's always a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional to ensure that curd consumption aligns with your specific health needs and goals.

    Let us explore six health benefits of curd:

    1. Probiotic Powerhouse

    Curd is a rich source of probiotics, which are live microorganisms that confer health benefits when consumed in adequate amounts. These beneficial bacteria play a crucial role in maintaining a healthy balance of gut microbiota. A healthy gut microbiome is associated with improved digestion, enhanced immune function, and reduced risk of gastrointestinal disorders such as diarrhea, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

    2. Boosts Digestive Health

    The probiotics present in curd aid in breaking down lactose, the milk sugar that some people find hard to digest. As a result, lactose-intolerant individuals may tolerate curd better than regular milk. Moreover, the beneficial bacteria promote the production of short-chain fatty acids, which nourish the cells lining the colon, thus promoting a healthy gut lining and preventing the growth of harmful bacteria.

    3. Enhances Nutrient Absorption

    Curd contains a good amount of calcium, phosphorus, and other essential nutrients that are vital for maintaining strong bones and teeth. The probiotics in curd help improve the absorption of these nutrients in the digestive tract, making them more readily available for the body to use effectively. Regular consumption of curd can, therefore, contribute to overall bone health and reduce the risk of conditions like osteoporosis.

    4. Supports Immune Function

    A significant portion of the immune system resides in the gut. The probiotics in curd help stimulate the immune system by increasing the production of antibodies and enhancing the activity of immune cells. This boost in immune function helps the body defend against infections, reduces the severity and duration of common illnesses like the common cold, and may even contribute to a lower risk of chronic immune-related disorders.

    5. Aids Weight Management

    Incorporating curd into a balanced diet can be beneficial for weight management. The high protein content in curd helps increase satiety, leading to reduced overall calorie intake. Additionally, the calcium present in curd may play a role in supporting weight loss by promoting fat breakdown and inhibiting fat absorption. However, it is essential to consume curd in its natural form or opt for low-fat varieties to avoid excess calorie intake.

    6. Maintains Skin and Hair Health

    Curd contains nutrients like vitamin B5 (pantothenic acid) and vitamin D, which are essential for maintaining healthy skin and hair. The probiotics in curd also contribute to a glowing complexion by promoting gut health, as a disturbed gut microbiome can manifest on the skin in the form of acne and other skin conditions. Furthermore, applying curd externally as a face mask can help soothe sunburn, hydrate the skin, and alleviate inflammation.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 6:04 PM IST
