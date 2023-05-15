Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Impress you recruiter with these 10 tips to write a CV

    Want to grab a recruiter’s attention through your CV? Follow these tips while creating your CV and get to that job interview. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 15, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Studies show that it takes 34 secs for a recruiter to decide if a CV is worth considering. In this competitive world, you need to make your CV stand out. We sometimes need clarification about what to put in our CVs and what not. Here are ten tips for writing a job-worthy CV:

    1.     CV must be relevant to the job description: As much as presentation is essential, your CV must also communicate that you are suited for the job.
     
    2.     Use adjectives carefully: Ruth Cornish, an HR expert who runs consultancy Amelore.com, says, “…use descriptive words that mean something.” She likes the words ‘accountable’, ‘achieve’, and ‘purpose’.
     
    3.     Review your CV: Sometimes we can be too humble in our CV, and our true potential does not come out. A fresh set of eyes needs to review your CV. Show it to someone you’ve worked with.
     
    4.     Keep it brief: Being to the point is essential. Delete experiences not relevant to the job role you are applying for. Keeping it to two pages will delight your recruiter.
     
    5.     Accuracy is important: Proofread your CV. Mistakes will make your recruiters judge you. Make sure there is no structural mistake or spelling and punctuation mistake.
     
    6.     CV should reflect sincerity: The look and feel of the CV will reflect your sincerity. Use proper fonts, bold or italics, and bullets if required.
     
    7.     Don’t be afraid to include personal information: Don’t ramble on about experiences which don’t matter. However, including information like interests, hobbies, if you are married or have kids might be necessary for recruiters.
     
    8.     Photo is not a necessity: All recruiters may not like photos, but some may prefer them. There is a lot of debate about including pictures in a CV. It may lead people to judge you by looks.
     
    9.     Hobbies may interest recruiters: Hobbies like team sports or something unique may bring out our team ethics or creativity. This may interest the recruiters and make them think of you as a potential candidate for the job.
     
    10.  Opt for a video resume: In recent times, video CVs are becoming more popular than written CVs. You will know what it is if you have watched the Reese Witherspoon starrer ‘Legally Blonde’.

