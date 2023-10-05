Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How to remove black heads using home remedies

    You can effectively get rid of blackheads at home with a regular skincare routine that includes cleansing, exfoliating, and using treatments to open and clean your pores. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to remove blackheads at home:

    1. Steam Your Face:

    • Boil some water and transfer it to a large bowl.
    • Hover your face over the bowl, covering your head with a towel to trap the steam.
    • Steam your face for about 5-10 minutes to open up your pores. This makes it easier to remove blackheads.

    2. Cleansing:

    • Use a gentle, oil-free cleanser to wash your face thoroughly, removing any dirt, oil, and makeup.

    3. Exfoliation:

    • Choose a gentle exfoliant. You can use a physical exfoliant with small, soft granules or a chemical exfoliant with ingredients like salicylic acid.
    • Gently exfoliate your skin, paying extra attention to areas with blackheads. Avoid harsh scrubbing, as it can irritate your skin.

    4. Apply a Blackhead Removal Mask:

    • You can make a DIY mask using bentonite clay and water or purchase a commercial clay mask.
    • Apply the mask to the affected areas and allow it to dry. Follow the package instructions for timing.
    • Once dry, rinse it off with warm water. The mask helps to pull out impurities, including blackheads.

    5. Use a Blackhead Extractor Tool (Optional):

    • After steaming and cleansing, you can use a blackhead extractor tool if you're comfortable doing so.
    • Ensure that the tool is clean and sterilized.
    • Gently press down around the blackhead with the extractor tool and move it in a downward motion to remove the blackhead. Be careful not to press too hard, as this can cause damage to your skin.
    • Wipe the extracted area with a clean cotton pad soaked in alcohol to disinfect.

    6. Apply a Toner:

    • Apply a mild, alcohol-free toner to your skin to help balance its pH and tighten pores.

    7. Moisturize:

    • Apply a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated.

    8. Maintain a Regular Skincare Routine:

    • To prevent blackheads from reoccurring, establish a consistent skincare routine that includes cleansing, exfoliating, and moisturizing.

    Be gentle with your skin and avoid over-exfoliating or using harsh products, as this can lead to irritation and more blackheads.

