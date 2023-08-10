How to prepare Reshmi Kebab at home? A step-by-step recipe

Discover the art of making tender Reshmi Kebabs at home. Marinated in creamy spices, these succulent chicken kebabs are perfect for grilling enthusiasts and lovers of authentic Indian flavors.

Reshmi Kebab, known for its succulent and tender texture, is a popular Indian appetizer made with marinated chicken pieces. Reshmi Kebabs are a delightful addition to any meal or gathering, offering a balance of flavors and a melt-in-your-mouth texture. With the right marination and grilling technique, you can recreate this beloved Indian dish at home and impress your family and friends with your culinary skills.

Here's how you can make delicious Reshmi Kebabs at home:

Ingredients:

- 500 grams boneless chicken (preferably chicken breast)

- 2 tablespoons yogurt

- 2 tablespoons cream

- 1 tablespoon ginger paste

- 1 tablespoon garlic paste

- 1 tablespoon lemon juice

- 1 teaspoon white pepper powder

- 1 teaspoon garam masala powder

- 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

- 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust to taste)

- Salt to taste

- 2 tablespoons cashew nut paste (soaked and ground)

- 2 tablespoons finely chopped coriander leaves

- 2 tablespoons finely chopped mint leaves

- 2 tablespoons melted butter or oil

- Skewers (metal or bamboo, soaked in water if using bamboo)

Instructions:

1. Marination

Begin by cutting the boneless chicken into bite-sized pieces. In a bowl, combine yogurt, cream, ginger paste, garlic paste, lemon juice, white pepper powder, garam masala powder, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Mix well to form a smooth marinade.

2. Chicken Marination

Add the chicken pieces to the marinade and ensure each piece is coated evenly. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap or a lid and let it marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2-3 hours or preferably overnight. This allows the flavors to infuse into the chicken.

3. Preparation

Before cooking, soak the skewers in water (if using bamboo skewers) to prevent them from burning during grilling.

4. Cashew Nut Paste

Soak cashew nuts in warm water for about 30 minutes. Drain and blend them into a smooth paste.

5. Grilling

Preheat your grill or oven to medium-high heat. Thread the marinated chicken pieces onto the skewers, leaving some space between each piece. Brush the chicken with melted butter or oil. Place the skewers on the grill or in the oven on a baking tray lined with aluminum foil. Grill or bake for about 10-15 minutes, turning occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through and has a golden-brown color on the surface. Baste the kebabs with butter or oil during grilling for added flavor and moisture.

6. Finishing Touch

Once the Reshmi Kebabs are cooked, remove them from the grill or oven. Sprinkle some cashew nut paste, finely chopped coriander leaves, and mint leaves on top.

7. Serving

Serve the Reshmi Kebabs hot with mint chutney, sliced onions, and lemon wedges. They can be enjoyed as an appetizer or a delicious side dish.