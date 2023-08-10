Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How to prepare Reshmi Kebab at home? A step-by-step recipe

    Discover the art of making tender Reshmi Kebabs at home. Marinated in creamy spices, these succulent chicken kebabs are perfect for grilling enthusiasts and lovers of authentic Indian flavors.

    How to prepare Reshmi Kebab at home? A step-by-step recipe MSW EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 10, 2023, 6:00 PM IST

    Reshmi Kebab, known for its succulent and tender texture, is a popular Indian appetizer made with marinated chicken pieces. Reshmi Kebabs are a delightful addition to any meal or gathering, offering a balance of flavors and a melt-in-your-mouth texture. With the right marination and grilling technique, you can recreate this beloved Indian dish at home and impress your family and friends with your culinary skills.

    Here's how you can make delicious Reshmi Kebabs at home:

    Ingredients:

    - 500 grams boneless chicken (preferably chicken breast)
    - 2 tablespoons yogurt
    - 2 tablespoons cream
    - 1 tablespoon ginger paste
    - 1 tablespoon garlic paste
    - 1 tablespoon lemon juice
    - 1 teaspoon white pepper powder
    - 1 teaspoon garam masala powder
    - 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
    - 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust to taste)
    - Salt to taste
    - 2 tablespoons cashew nut paste (soaked and ground)
    - 2 tablespoons finely chopped coriander leaves
    - 2 tablespoons finely chopped mint leaves
    - 2 tablespoons melted butter or oil
    - Skewers (metal or bamboo, soaked in water if using bamboo)

    Instructions:

    1. Marination

    Begin by cutting the boneless chicken into bite-sized pieces. In a bowl, combine yogurt, cream, ginger paste, garlic paste, lemon juice, white pepper powder, garam masala powder, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Mix well to form a smooth marinade.

    2. Chicken Marination

    Add the chicken pieces to the marinade and ensure each piece is coated evenly. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap or a lid and let it marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2-3 hours or preferably overnight. This allows the flavors to infuse into the chicken.

    3. Preparation

    Before cooking, soak the skewers in water (if using bamboo skewers) to prevent them from burning during grilling.

    4. Cashew Nut Paste

    Soak cashew nuts in warm water for about 30 minutes. Drain and blend them into a smooth paste.

    5. Grilling

    Preheat your grill or oven to medium-high heat. Thread the marinated chicken pieces onto the skewers, leaving some space between each piece. Brush the chicken with melted butter or oil. Place the skewers on the grill or in the oven on a baking tray lined with aluminum foil. Grill or bake for about 10-15 minutes, turning occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through and has a golden-brown color on the surface. Baste the kebabs with butter or oil during grilling for added flavor and moisture.

    6. Finishing Touch

    Once the Reshmi Kebabs are cooked, remove them from the grill or oven. Sprinkle some cashew nut paste, finely chopped coriander leaves, and mint leaves on top.

    7. Serving

    Serve the Reshmi Kebabs hot with mint chutney, sliced onions, and lemon wedges. They can be enjoyed as an appetizer or a delicious side dish.

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2023, 6:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Empathetic Support: 6 ways to comfort someone struggling with Anxiety MSW EAI

    Empathetic Support: 6 ways to comfort someone struggling with Anxiety

    Independence Day 2023: Goa to Shimla, 6 places to plan a trip this long weekend MSW

    Independence Day 2023: Goa to Shimla, 6 places to plan a trip this long weekend

    Kohima to Dimapur: 7 places you MUST visit when in Nagaland ATG EAI

    Kohima to Dimapur: 7 places you MUST visit when in Nagaland

    Bone health to muscle recovery: 7 benefits of Milk ATG

    Bone health to muscle recovery: 7 benefits of Milk

    Independence Day 2023: Is India Celebrating Its 76th or 77th Anniversary? Unravel the counting confusion ATG EAI

    Independence Day 2023: Is India Celebrating Its 76th or 77th Anniversary? Unravel the counting confusion

    Recent Stories

    Reliance Jio introduces Independence Day 2023 offer for prepaid users worth Rs 2999 yr Check details gcw

    Reliance Jio introduces Independence Day 2023 offer for prepaid users worth Rs 2,999/yr; Check details

    Empathetic Support: 6 ways to comfort someone struggling with Anxiety MSW EAI

    Empathetic Support: 6 ways to comfort someone struggling with Anxiety

    UAE: Private schools in Dubai to reopen 2023-24 academic year on Aug 28 anr

    UAE: Private schools in Dubai to reopen 2023-24 academic year on THIS date

    PM Narendra Modi attacks Opposition in Lok Sabha during no-confidence motion

    No-Confidence Motion: PM Modi shreds Opposition, says they have no 'neeti' or 'neeyat'

    Kumudini Bhavan' trailer out: Ambarish BhattacharyaUs, hasi Ray pair up for mystery series ADC

    'Kumudini Bhavan' trailer out: Ambarish Bhattacharya, Ushasi Ray pair up for mystery series

    Recent Videos

    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon