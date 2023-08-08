How to make delicious Mutton Seekh Kebab at home? Know recipe and steps

Discover the art of making mouthwatering mutton seekh kebabs at home. From blending aromatic spices to grilling perfection, master the steps to create an authentic and flavorful culinary delight.

Mutton seekh kebab is a mouthwatering dish that originates from the Indian subcontinent and is renowned for its exquisite blend of flavors and aromatic spices. These succulent kebabs are made from minced mutton, combined with a mix of spices, and skewered before being cooked to perfection. Creating this delectable delicacy at home allows you to enjoy the authentic taste while controlling the ingredients and cooking methods.

Here's a step-by-step guide to crafting the perfect mutton seekh kebabs in the comfort of your kitchen:

Ingredients

500g minced mutton

1 medium-sized onion, finely chopped

2-3 green chilies, finely chopped

2 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon red chili powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons besan (gram flour)

2 tablespoons oil

Wooden skewers, soaked in water

Instructions

1. Prepare the Mutton Mixture

In a mixing bowl, combine the minced mutton, chopped onion, green chilies, ginger-garlic paste, red chili powder, garam masala, cumin powder, coriander powder, salt, chopped coriander leaves, and lemon juice. Mix all the ingredients thoroughly, allowing the spices to infuse into the meat.

2. Add the Binding Agent

Incorporate besan (gram flour) into the mutton mixture. Besan acts as a binding agent and helps the kebabs hold their shape. Mix well to ensure even distribution.

3. Prepare the Skewers

Take the soaked wooden skewers and begin threading the mutton mixture onto them. Gently press the mixture onto the skewer, shaping it into cylindrical kebabs. Repeat the process with the remaining mixture.

4. Cooking the Kebabs

You can grill the kebabs on a barbecue grill, cook them on a stovetop griddle, or even bake them in an oven. Brush the kebabs with a little oil to prevent sticking. Cook them on medium heat, turning them occasionally, until they are evenly browned and cooked through. This process usually takes about 15-20 minutes.

5. Serve and Enjoy

Once the mutton seekh kebabs are cooked to perfection, remove them from the heat and let them rest for a few minutes. This allows the juices to redistribute, ensuring a juicy and tender bite. Serve the kebabs with mint chutney, onion rings, and lemon wedges for a delightful and authentic experience.

Tips and Variations

If you prefer a smoother texture, you can blend the mutton mixture in a food processor before shaping the kebabs.

You can customize the level of spiciness according to your taste by adjusting the quantity of green chilies and red chili powder.

For an extra smoky flavor, you can cook the kebabs on a charcoal grill.

Experiment with different herbs and spices, such as mint, fenugreek leaves, or nutmeg, to create your unique flavor profile.

To make the kebabs even more succulent, you can add a tablespoon of yogurt to the mutton mixture.

Homemade mutton seekh kebabs are not only a treat for your taste buds but also a culinary adventure that allows you to infuse your personal touch into a traditional dish. By following these simple steps and adding your favorite spices, you can relish the rich flavors and tender texture of mutton seekh kebabs from the comfort of your own kitchen. Whether you're hosting a gathering or simply craving a delicious meal, these kebabs are sure to be a hit among family and friends.