Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Home Decor: Check out the latest trends for kitchen lighting

    Some of the top kitchen lighting trends for 2023 include under-cabinet lighting, wall sconces and large hanging fixtures. Vandana Gujrati offers design-driven tips to consider when creating your list of kitchen lighting ideas.

    Home Decor: Check out the latest trends for kitchen lighting
    Author
    Vandana Gujrati
    First Published Jul 29, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

    The right lighting design can truly tie a room together as it properly balances adequate brightness with overall aesthetic appeal. Most kitchens use one or more of the following types of lighting to achieve functional, stylish, and consistent layers of illumination:

    Task Lighting: Task lighting is used to provide extra illumination in a more focused and concentrated way over a specific area including pendant lights, track lights, puck lights, sconces and downlights (e.g. recessed, gimbal, etc.). Under-cabinet light fixtures can help brighten the space between the bottom of the cabinet and the countertop for safe food preparation and cleaning. Sconces can be a stylish kitchen lighting idea.

    Accent Lighting: Accent lighting is often applied to strategically highlight a unique design feature or piece of art including in-cabinet lighting and cove lighting. Larger kitchens find accent lighting useful to highlight specific appliances or an architectural focal point. Small kitchens use accent lighting within cabinetry to highlight items on display. Well-placed accent lighting can make a room feel larger.

    Ambient lighting: The ambient light is provided from a central ceiling around the perimeter of the room a preferred option for general lighting. Dimming the recessed lights can change the kitchen’s ambience. Track lighting or linear suspension lighting is often used over a bar or long counter to make sure that additional light can be cast evenly over the entire area.

    Mood Lighting: Mood lighting is all about setting the right tone. The atmosphere of a kitchen can be easily altered with the right lighting style and the proper amount of light. The simplest way to create mood lighting in a kitchen is by adding dimmable lights and dimmer switches. Using softer light bulbs or darkening lampshades will create a more relaxed mood.

    7 tips to elevate your living room decor

    Home Decor: Check out the latest trends for kitchen lighting

    Each of these lighting types offers a unique function and has a noticeable effect on the kitchen’s overall atmosphere. Choosing the best option is based on three key considerations: practical needs, stylistic preferences and design limitations. Multiple types of lighting are required to achieve the desired functionality, which we call 'layered lighting'.

    There are some objective, design-driven tips to consider when creating your list of kitchen lighting ideas.

    1. Ceiling Height: The height of your kitchen ceiling, whether varied or uniform, could automatically rule out options like chandeliers and lengthy pendant lighting. The bottom of a hanging light fixture is at least seven feet from the floor in areas with foot traffic.

    2. Kitchen Size: Make sure you’ve considered how many types of lighting can realistically be used and effectively layered within the available space.

    3. Natural Light: Some kitchens have ample windows or skylights that provide abundant natural light. The size of these windows, their placement, and which direction they face (e.g. East, West, etc.) will all affect where the lighting should be used and how it can be layered for the desired brightness and variability.

    4. Kitchen Aesthetic: Dark kitchen cabinets and flooring might require extra lighting to properly brighten the room. Illuminating a dark kitchen without adding too much light requires tactful and tasteful decisions about the types of lighting that will work best.

    7 tips for designing a relaxing balcony space

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cheddar to Mozzarella: 7 types of World famous Cheese ATG EAI

    Cheddar to Mozzarella: 7 types of World famous Cheese

    Cheese Sacrifice Purchase Day: Know all about this unusual celebration! LMA

    Cheese Sacrifice Purchase Day: Know all about this unusual celebration!

    International Tiger Day 2023: Date, history, significance ATG EAI

    International Tiger Day 2023: Date, history, significance

    Daily Horoscope for July 29 2023 Aries Gemini Leo Libra Capricorn Cancer Virgo Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for July 29, 2023: Difficult day for Taurus; favourable day for Leo, Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for July 29 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for July 29, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Ashes 2023: Bairstow misses run-out chance, Ashwin praises Umpire's decision osf

    Ashes 2023: Bairstow misses run-out chance, Ashwin praises Umpire's decision

    Manipur viral video: CBI registers FIR after formally taking over probe in sexual assault case AJR

    Manipur viral video: CBI registers FIR after formally taking over probe in sexual assault case

    Football Juventus excluded from UEFA Conference League and handed heavy fine osf

    Juventus excluded from UEFA Conference League and handed heavy fine

    Shabana Azmi's near departure from acting: Actress recalls harrowing experience on 'Parvarish' set ATG

    Shabana Azmi's near departure from acting: Actress recalls harrowing experience on 'Parvarish' set

    Indias 'low cost' and 'best quality' model will be a hit: PM Modi at Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023 AJR

    India's 'low cost' and 'best quality' model will be a hit: PM Modi at Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon