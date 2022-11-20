Here are some fantastic ways to reduce weight in winter

We spoke to Dr. Mohit P Shetti, Consultant – Medical Gastroenterology, Hepatology, Therapeutic & Bariatric Endoscopy, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, Bangalore, who told us some reasons to gaining weight in winter and also how to cut down those extra calories

As winter is approaching, it is common for people to become less active. Winter reduces our level of physical exercise, making it difficult for those trying to stay in shape or lose weight. Not to forget the festivals lined up by the end of the year, which causes us to eat lots of sweets and dry fruits more frequently.

But, a weight loss management program tailored based on your requirements can help you easily cut down on those extra calories.

How to Lose Weight in Winter?

The cornerstone of any weight loss management program to achieve meaningful weight loss is adherence to a healthy lifestyle, including diet, exercise, and behavioural modification.

Lifestyle Changes – Diet & Exercise:

The two most important lifestyle changes – diet and exercise- help reduce weight. A dietician should plan the diet and tailor to the patient's specific needs. Certain regimens, such as intermittent fasting or keto, can be tried depending on the patient's preferences and needs. Carbohydrate and fat restriction, while considering proper protein intake, are essential. However, the challenging factor here is adherence to a diet and maintenance of a diet in the long run, and that is usually where these dietary regimens become unsuccessful.

Exercise programs are designed to accommodate the patient's ability to exercise while considering any limitations such as heart disease, lung disease, or joint problems. In winter, our level of physical activity reduces resulting in unwanted weight gain. An exercise program that includes aerobic (walking, jogging, & cycling) and resistance (weight-lifting) exercises can help eliminate excess weight.

Behavioural Modifications:

Behavioural modification is another aspect that we often tend to forget. A patient's reaction to a specific situation is behavioural modification. If a person engages in binge eating or becomes depressed, they begin to eat more, resulting in weight gain. Hence, the amount and types of foods (oily, fried, and junk foods) must be modified to achieve a healthy body weight.

Certain medications for weight loss are based on the clinical scenario one may be prescribed by medical practitioners. Anyone who follows these measures can lose between 5 to 10% of body weight, which is a good outcome. People who have other health issues like diabetes, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, or cholesterol must keep track of, maintain, and take all prescribed medications as directed to keep those so-called metabolic factors under control which aids in weight loss. In certain situations, when a person is morbidly obese or cannot lose significant amounts of weight despite trying lifestyle changes, they can be managed with other interventions (endoscopic bariatric therapy or bariatric surgery).

So, this winter, eat right, stay fit, stay healthy, and don’t forget to exercise.