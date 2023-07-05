Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 7 ways to control an unruly child

    When dealing with an unruly child, it's important to approach the situation with patience, understanding, and consistency. Here are seven strategies that can help you establish control and promote positive behaviour.

    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 9:10 PM IST

    An unruly child typically refers to a child who frequently displays disruptive, disobedient, or difficult behavior. However, it's important to approach this topic with sensitivity and understanding, as labeling a child as "unruly" can be subjective and may not reflect the underlying reasons for their behavior. It's crucial to consider that a child's actions can be influenced by various factors, including their age, temperament, developmental stage, environment, or any potential underlying issues they may be facing. 

    1. Set clear boundaries and expectations: Clearly communicate the rules and expectations to your child. Be consistent and ensure they understand the consequences of their actions.

    2. Use positive reinforcement: Reward and praise your child when they display good behavior or follow the rules. Positive reinforcement can motivate them to continue behaving appropriately.

    3. Maintain a calm demeanor: It's essential to stay calm and composed when addressing your child's unruly behavior. Avoid yelling, criticizing, or using harsh punishment, as it can escalate the situation.

    4. Provide appropriate discipline: Use discipline techniques that are appropriate for the child's age and understanding. Time-outs, loss of privileges, or natural consequences can be effective methods.

    5. Offer choices within limits: Give your child the opportunity to make decisions within a set of predefined options. This helps them feel a sense of control and reduces power struggles.

    6. Use active listening and empathy: Take the time to listen to your child's concerns or frustrations. Show empathy and validate their emotions, which can help diffuse their unruly behavior.

    7. Establish routines and structure: Children often respond well to routines and structure. Establish consistent daily routines for meals, homework, playtime, and bedtime. This predictability can help minimize disruptive behavior.

    Remember that each child is unique, and different strategies may work better for some than others. It's essential to adjust your approach based on your child's personality, age, and specific challenges. If you're struggling to manage your child's behavior, consider seeking guidance from a pediatrician, counselor, or parenting support groups in your community.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 9:10 PM IST
