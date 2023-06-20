Here are 7 signs to figure out if your marriage is over

Here are some subtle signs and symptoms that might indicate that you are walking on a tight rope and that your marriage is dying a slow death. The reasons could range from lack of communication, disregard for limits, and a non-compromising attitude.

Many times, love blinds us, making it difficult to recognise the warning signals that your marriage is failing. However, if you find yourself consistently dissatisfied in your marriage, it's time to take matters into your own hands and make the necessary changes. If you want to know if your marriage is in trouble, look out for these seven indications.

No regard for one another: Relationships can't last because of love alone; partners need to respect one another for a marriage to last. Without respect for one another, minor problems can become major ones, leading to point-blank arguments, hurt feelings, and poisonous behaviour. One of the most obvious indicators that a marriage is finished is a lack of respect.

Lack of faith: One of the main pillars of a marriage is trust. There may be misgivings throughout the first few years of marriage, mostly brought on by jealousy, insecurity, or the possibility that you don't really know each other. However, it's an indication your relationship has suffered serious damage if uncertainty continues even after a few years, if your spouse suddenly starts to distrust you, or if you can no longer trust your partner. Without trust, it is difficult, if not impossible, for a marriage to endure.

Lack of Interest in Spending Time Together: You might not have had enough time to spend together due to the craziness of daily life and attending to our menial needs. Have you ever thought about the fact that you have time but didn't want to spend it with your spouse? That doesn't seem typical for a couple in love, does it? If you have experienced something similar or are observing your partner acting in that way, it is likely your spouse is no longer interested in you. You might as well recognise the end of your marriage.

No Urge For Physical Intimacy: Happy marriages have traditionally been mostly dependent on physical contact. Inseparable couples frequently express their love through physical closeness. Couples are unlikely to be against physical intimacy unless they are not interested in one another. Physical incompatibility between you and your spouse may be a symptom that your marriage is failing.

Unwilling to Change: In a committed partnership, many concessions and modifications are made to guarantee a smooth and content life. Lack of adjustment is one of the warning signs that your marriage is ending because it demonstrates a refusal to work on it. In any given circumstance, no one would be willing to give in and compromise unless they sincerely desired the other person's company.

Having Unrealistic Expectations: When your spouse starts criticising you for unimportant issues and starts to argue with you without good cause, you can be sure that your marriage is gone. Your partner will hold you to unattainable standards that you won't be able to meet. They would grow angry with you and eventually use it as justification for ending the marriage.