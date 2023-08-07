Here are 7 innovative ways to keep your house insect free

Install insect-repelling plants: Incorporate insect-repelling plants around your house and garden. Plants like lavender, basil, mint, citronella, and marigold naturally repel insects due to their strong scents. Consider placing them near entry points or outdoor seating areas to discourage pests from entering.

Utilize essential oils: Many essential oils, such as peppermint, tea tree, eucalyptus, and lemongrass, act as natural insect repellents. Dilute these oils with water and spray them around doorways, windows, and other potential entry points. Not only will they help keep insects away, but they'll also make your home smell pleasant.

Invest in a natural predator ecosystem: Introduce natural insect predators to your garden and yard, such as ladybugs, praying mantises, or birds like swallows and purple martins. These predators can help control insect populations by feeding on pests that would otherwise damage your plants and invade your home.

Use insect-repelling screens: Install high-quality insect screens on your doors and windows. These screens allow fresh air to flow in while keeping insects out. Look for screens that are specifically designed to prevent even tiny insects from entering.

Employ ultrasonic pest repellents: Ultrasonic devices emit high-frequency sound waves that are inaudible to humans but annoying to insects. These devices claim to deter pests, including mosquitoes, flies, and spiders, without using harmful chemicals. However, their effectiveness may vary, so do some research and read reviews before purchasing one.

Implement a mosquito-repelling system: Mosquitoes can be a significant nuisance and can carry diseases. Consider installing a mosquito-repelling system that emits safe and natural substances, such as pyrethrin or citronella, to deter these blood-sucking insects from your outdoor spaces.

Keep a clean and organized home: Regularly clean and declutter your home to reduce hiding spots for insects and eliminate potential food sources. Pay special attention to the kitchen, dining areas, and storage spaces. Use airtight containers to store food, and promptly clean up spills to discourage pests from being attracted to your home.

Remember that while these innovative methods can be effective, it's essential to maintain a proactive approach and be consistent with your efforts. Combining several of these strategies can significantly improve your success in keeping your house insect-free. If you have a severe insect infestation, it's always best to seek professional pest control services for a comprehensive and long-term solution.