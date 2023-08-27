Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 7 effective ways to reduce drinking everyday

    Reducing or quitting drinking alcohol every day requires commitment, determination, and often a combination of strategies to address both the physical and psychological aspects of alcohol consumption. If you find that you're struggling to cut back on daily drinking, here are seven strategies that might help.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 27, 2023, 8:06 PM IST

    1. Set Clear Goals: Define your reasons for wanting to cut back on alcohol. Whether it's for your health, relationships, or overall well-being, having clear goals can provide motivation and a sense of purpose.

    2. Limit Availability: Remove or limit access to alcohol at home. Having alcohol readily available can make it more tempting to drink. If possible, avoid keeping alcohol in your house.

    3. Create a Plan: Develop a plan for when and how you'll cut back. Decide on specific days or occasions when you won't drink, and gradually extend these periods. Having a structured plan can make it easier to stick to your goals.

    4. Seek Support: Share your goal with friends, family, or a support group. Having a strong support system can provide encouragement, accountability, and a safe space to discuss your challenges.

    5. Find Alternatives: Identify non-alcoholic beverages or activities that you enjoy. Having enjoyable alternatives can help redirect your focus away from alcohol. Experiment with different beverages, hobbies, or social activities.

    6. Practice Stress Management: Many people use alcohol as a way to cope with stress. Explore healthy stress-relief techniques such as exercise, meditation, deep breathing, or engaging in hobbies to manage stress without turning to alcohol.

    7. Professional Help: If you find it difficult to reduce or quit drinking on your own, consider seeking professional help. A therapist, counselor, or addiction specialist can provide guidance, support, and strategies to overcome challenges.

    Remember that everyone's journey is unique, and what works for one person might not work for another. It's important to be patient with yourself and to seek help when needed. If you're struggling with alcohol dependency or addiction, seeking professional treatment is crucial. An addiction specialist can provide tailored strategies to help you achieve your goal of reducing or quitting alcohol.

    Last Updated Aug 27, 2023, 8:06 PM IST
