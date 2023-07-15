Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 7 best health benefits of eating Muesli for breakfast

    Muesli is a nutritious and delicious breakfast cereal that typically consists of rolled oats, nuts, seeds, and dried fruits. It offers several health benefits due to its nutrient-rich ingredients. Here are seven of the best health benefits of muesli.

    Here are 7 best health benefits of eating Muesli for breakfast ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 15, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Dried fruits like raisins, apricots, cranberries, or dates are added to provide natural sweetness and a burst of flavor. Some variations of muesli may also include ingredients like coconut flakes, chocolate chips, or spices for added taste and variety. Muesli is often considered a healthier alternative to sugary breakfast cereals due to its whole grain content, high fiber, and nutrient-rich ingredients. It offers a balanced combination of carbohydrates, protein, healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making it a popular choice among those seeking a nutritious and satisfying breakfast option.

    High in Fiber: Muesli is an excellent source of dietary fiber, which promotes healthy digestion, prevents constipation, and aids in weight management. The combination of oats, nuts, and seeds provides both soluble and insoluble fiber, which can help regulate blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

    Nutrient-Dense: Muesli is packed with essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. The oats in muesli contain important minerals such as manganese, phosphorus, and magnesium, while nuts and seeds provide healthy fats, protein, and vitamin E. Dried fruits like raisins and apricots contribute additional vitamins and antioxidants.

    Energy Boost: Muesli is an excellent source of complex carbohydrates, which are slowly digested, providing a steady release of energy throughout the day. It can help maintain stable blood sugar levels, preventing energy crashes and promoting sustained physical and mental performance.

    Here are 7 best health benefits of eating Muesli for breakfast ADC

    Heart-Healthy: The combination of oats, nuts, and seeds in muesli contributes to heart health. Oats contain beta-glucan, a type of soluble fiber that helps reduce LDL cholesterol levels and improve overall cardiovascular health. The presence of healthy fats in nuts and seeds, such as omega-3 fatty acids and monounsaturated fats, can also help reduce the risk of heart disease.

    Weight Management: Muesli can be a valuable addition to a weight loss or weight management plan. The high fiber content helps you feel fuller for longer, reducing cravings and overeating. Additionally, the combination of complex carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats provides sustained energy, helping to curb snacking between meals.

    Digestive Health: Muesli's high fiber content supports a healthy digestive system. Fiber adds bulk to the stool, promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation. It also acts as a prebiotic, feeding the beneficial bacteria in the gut, which contributes to a healthy gut microbiome and improved overall digestive health.

    Antioxidant-Rich: Muesli's combination of dried fruits and nuts provides a rich source of antioxidants. Antioxidants help protect the body against free radicals, unstable molecules that can cause cellular damage and contribute to chronic diseases like cancer and heart disease. The variety of dried fruits in muesli ensures a diverse range of antioxidants, promoting overall health and well-being.

    Here are 7 best health benefits of eating Muesli for breakfast ADC

    Remember that the specific health benefits of muesli may vary depending on the ingredients used and individual dietary needs. It's essential to choose a muesli that suits your preferences and dietary requirements.

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2023, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for July 15 2023 Aries Gemini Taurus Virgo Leo Libra Cancer Capricorn Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for July 15, 2023: Good day for Gemini, Leo; difficult day for Scorpio

    Numerology Prediction for July 15 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for July 15, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here are 7 ways to approach your boss for a leave ADC EIA

    Here are 7 ways to approach your boss for a leave

    lifestyle EA Sports FC 24: release date, inclusion of Women's Football in ultimate team, and other exciting features osf

    EA Sports FC 24: release date, inclusion of Women's Football in ultimate team, and other exciting features

    Weight loss to detoxification: 7 health benefits of Radish ATG EAI

    Weight loss to detoxification: 7 health benefits of Radish

    Recent Stories

    Daily Horoscope for July 15 2023 Aries Gemini Taurus Virgo Leo Libra Cancer Capricorn Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for July 15, 2023: Good day for Gemini, Leo; difficult day for Scorpio

    cricket MLC 2023: Unraveling the reasons behind Major League Cricket's not getting 'Official T20 League status' osf

    MLC 2023: Unraveling the reasons behind Major League Cricket's not getting 'Official T20 League status'

    Numerology Prediction for July 15 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for July 15, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    tennis Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz steamrolls Medvedev to secure dream final against Novak Djokovic osf

    Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz steamrolls Medvedev to secure dream final against Novak Djokovic

    cricket India's Cricket Legends: Top 10 run-scorers in Test Cricket osf

    India's Cricket Legends: Top 10 run-scorers in Test Cricket

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon
    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact WATCH AJR

    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem

    Video Icon
    Bihar RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided WATCH AJR

    Bihar: RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided | WATCH

    Video Icon