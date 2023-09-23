Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Health Hazards: 5 fatal side effects by consuming excessive soft drinks on your Body

    Soft drinks and sodas are loaded with sugar, making you gain weight faster. A can of soft drink may contain up to 10 teaspoons of sugar. These sweetened beverages might suppress hunger pangs for a while. On the flip side, it also makes you eat more.

    First Published Sep 23, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    What makes soft drinks so addictive is the relaxing and happiness-inducing sugar content that releases dopamine in the brain, making one feel good. Because of these, people generally neglect the side effects of soft drinks. Soft drinks are not suitable for the human body because the sugar content in soft drinks is very high. They do not benefit the body. They harm it in several ways. It is the reason soft drinks are also known as empty calories. Side effects of soft drinks on the human body include weight gain, cardiovascular conditions, and diabetes. People who drink two or more soft drinks per week are nearly twice at risk of getting fatal pancreatic cancer. Post-menopausal women who consume soft drinks frequently also have a higher risk of developing endometrial cancer.

    Here are five dangerous side effects associated with consuming too many soft drinks on your Body:

    1. Weight Gain and Obesity:

    Sugary beverages mainly soft drinks, are typically high in calories and provide little to no nutritional value. Regular consumption can lead to weight gain and an increased risk of obesity and weight gain.

    2. Type 2 Diabetes:

    Excessive sugar intake, particularly from sugary soft drinks, is a significant risk factor for developing type 2 diabetes, which is a harmful health condition.

    3. Increased Risk of Heart Disease:

    Popular soft drinks which are sugary, are associated with an increased risk of heart disease. High sugar intake can lead to elevated triglyceride levels, reduced levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, and increased levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol.

    4. Dental Problems:

    Soft drinks which are sugary, are acidic and can erode tooth enamel, leading to cavities and tooth decay. The sugar and acid combo in these drinks is harmful to dental health.

    5. An Increased Risk of Gout:

    Sugary beverages, particularly those containing high fructose corn syrup, have been linked to an increased risk of gout, a painful inflammatory arthritis.

    Last Updated Sep 23, 2023, 7:00 AM IST
