    Harmful effects of skipping breakfast: Why it's more than just a meal
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 4:46 PM IST

    Breakfast, often hailed as the most important meal of the day, holds a significant place in our daily routine. It provides the fuel our bodies need to kickstart the day's activities. However, with hectic lifestyles and busy schedules, many people tend to skip breakfast, thinking they can compensate later. What they may not realize is that skipping breakfast can have a host of harmful effects on their overall health and well-being.

    1. Weight Gain and Obesity:
    One of the most noticeable effects of skipping breakfast is weight gain. Contrary to what some might believe, skipping this meal does not lead to fewer overall calories consumed. Instead, it often results in overeating later in the day, especially during lunch and dinner. This excessive calorie intake can contribute to weight gain and obesity over time.

    2. Impaired Cognitive Function:
    Our brains rely on glucose as their primary source of energy. When we skip breakfast, our blood sugar levels drop, depriving our brains of the necessary fuel. This can lead to difficulty concentrating, decreased alertness, and impaired cognitive function. Students and professionals may find it challenging to perform at their best without a proper breakfast.

    3. Reduced Energy Levels:
    Skipping breakfast can leave you feeling sluggish and fatigued. The body's glycogen stores, which are used to maintain energy levels during periods of fasting (such as overnight), become depleted. As a result, you might experience reduced physical stamina and a lack of motivation to engage in physical activities.

    4. Nutrient Deficiencies:
    Breakfast is an excellent opportunity to intake essential nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, and fiber, that support overall health. Skipping this meal increases the likelihood of developing nutrient deficiencies, which can have long-term health consequences.

    5. Metabolic Disruptions:
    Breakfast plays a crucial role in jumpstarting your metabolism for the day. When you skip this meal, your metabolism may slow down, making it more challenging to burn calories efficiently. This can contribute to weight gain and difficulty in losing excess weight.

    6. Increased Risk of Chronic Diseases:
    Studies have shown that habitual breakfast skippers are at a higher risk of developing chronic diseases, including type 2 diabetes and heart disease. The disruption of blood sugar levels and poor dietary choices throughout the day can contribute to these health issues.

    7. Mood and Emotional Disturbances:
    The term "hangry" (a combination of hungry and angry) is not just a joke. Skipping breakfast can lead to irritability, mood swings, and increased stress levels. Low blood sugar can make you feel anxious and less able to cope with daily challenges.


    Breakfast should be an integral part of our daily routine, not just for its nutritional benefits but also for its positive impact on our overall health and well-being. By making time for a balanced breakfast, you can avoid the harmful effects associated with skipping this important meal. A nutritious breakfast not only provides the energy your body needs but also sets a positive tone for the rest of your day, enhancing your physical and mental performance while reducing the risk of various health problems. So, remember: breakfast isn't just a meal; it's a crucial step towards a healthier, more productive life.

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2023, 4:46 PM IST
